5 best non air-drop Free Fire guns of all time

Garena Free Fire offers many weapons in the game, and every weapon has its own individuality and stats. Each weapon has a different damage rate, rate of fire, and accuracy, and each one of them is unique from the other.

Because all of these weapons vary from each other, they differ in some players' priority list. This article discusses some of the best weapons that have ever been introduced in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order or ranking. This list reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Top 5 Free Fire guns of all time

#1 AK

AK in Free Fire

The AK is one of the most favorite weapons of all time because of its insane damage rate of 61. The movement speed is also decent (62). However, the only drawback is the recoil rate, which is much higher for this weapon and requires high control skills.

#2 AN94

AN94 in Free Fire

AN94 is also a great AR weapon in Free Fire that boasts a similar AK's damage rate (60). The weapon is deadly in mid-range combat with a movement speed of 62. It is also very effective and decent in long-range combats as well.

#3 Vector

The vector in Free Fire

The Vector is one of the newest additions to the game and has an insane rate of fire of 81 and a movement speed of 69. The Vector is the first Akimbo weapon in Free Fire. It effective in short-range with devastating power in close range. The Akimbo perk allows the players to wield two vectors at both hands.

#4 MP40

The MP40 is one of the most-sought after sub-machine guns that is really very effective and destructive in close-range combats. It has the maximum fire rate of all SMGs (83) and a damage rate of 48. It also offers great mobility of 63, which will help players to move quickly during firing.

#5 M1014

The M1014 is an absolute monstrosity in close-range, with its damage range of 94. It initially came with 6 rounds of SG ammo and had a reload speed of 20. It is the most balanced Shotgun weapon in Free Fire and is also very relevant and viable on the ground due to its high damage.