Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33 end date revealed

Garena Free Fire introduces a fresh set of exclusive items, rewards and events with every new Elite Pass season.

Elite Pass is a tier-rank system where players get a chance to obtain different rewards. Garena releases a new Elite Pass for Free Fire every month.

As February is coming to an end, the Elite Pass Season 33 is also set to conclude. This article takes a look at the end date for the current Elite Pass.

End date of Free Fire Elite Pass Season 33

The Elite Pass Season 33 came out on February 1st. The theme of the current pass is Fuji Folklore.

An Elite Pass season usually lasts for a single month. Since the current one began at the start of February, it will likely end between February 28th and March 1st.

Free Fire players are now looking forward to the next Elite Pass Season 34.

The cost of the two variants in the upcoming Elite Pass Season 34 will be the same. Players can get the Elite Pass and the Elite Bundle for 499 and 999 diamonds, respectively.

How to pre-order the next Elite Pass Season 34

Players can follow these steps to pre-order the latest Elite Pass Season 34 bundle:

Step 1: Players should first run Free Fire and click the ‘Elite Pass’ icon on the lobby.

Step 2: Next, they must tap the ‘Pre-Order’ button located at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Players should then press the ‘999 Diamonds’ option to pre-order the pass.

