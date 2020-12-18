5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in December 2020

Free Fire features a plethora of in-game items ranging from gun skins to characters to cosmetic items like individual fashion items and bundles. These offerings are quite fascinating and attractive, and often, players wish to obtain them.

Users can purchase a bundle from the in-game shop of Free Fire by spending diamonds. They can also acquire them from several events and the Magic Cube store. Each set costs one Magic Cube.

This article lists down the best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire as of December 2020.

Also read: CRX Jonty: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Top 5 best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire as of December 2020

#1 - The Age of Gold

Image via Free Fire

The Age of Gold is a classic Magic Cube bundle available in the store, and players can get it by spending one Magic Cube. This bundle consists of garments immured in gold, which signifies the title of the pack.

Apart from this male costume, there is a separate female outfit in the magic bundle section, called The Era of Gold.

Advertisement

The Age of Gold costume set includes:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

#2 - Arcane Seeker

Image via Free Fire

The Arcane Seeker is an impressive female costume with a futuristic samurai look. It also consists of a male outfit in the magic bundle section called the Mystic Seeker bundle.

The Arcane Seeker bundle consists of:

Arcane Seeker (Head)

Arcane Seeker (Top)

Arcane Seeker (Bottom)

Arcane Seeker (Shoes)

#3 - Duchess Swallowtail

Image via Free Fire

Advertisement

The Duchess Swallowtail costume is one of the best bundles available in the store section. With a purple-hued costume suit and the look of a princess, it is a perfect female avatar with a group of fireflies in the backdrop.

The Duchess Swallowtail costume set consists of:

Duchess Swallowtail (Head)

Duchess Swallowtail (Top)

Duchess Swallowtail (Bottom)

Duchess Swallowtail (Shoes)

#4 - L.C. Commander

The L.C. Commander is a futuristic commander suit paired with a captain's hat and goggles. It can also be bought with one magic cube from the store. The female avatar of this suit is also available and is called the L.C. Colonel suit.

The L.C. Commander bundle consists of:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

#5 - The Nian Beast

Image via Free Fire

Advertisement

The Nian Beast or The Nerves of Steel bundle is a great costume bundle displaying an armed and brave warrior suited up in crimson color. This bundle's female avatar can also be bought with one magic cube from the store and is called The Lion Heart bundle.

The Nian Beast bundle consists of:

Nerves of steel (Head)

Nerves of steel (Mask)

Nerves of steel (Top)

Nerves of steel (Bottom)

Nerves of steel (Shoes)

Also read: Night Clown Bundle in Free Fire: All you need to know

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of the character set is entirely subjective and will vary. There are several other bundles in the Magic Cube store that the players can get)