5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in February 2021

Garena Free Fire has a wide assortment of bundles and weapon skins that players can obtain by performing various tasks or taking part in certain events.

Some of these items can also be purchased directly from the shop or redeemed from the Redeem tab via Magic Cubes. Bundles that can be redeemed via Magic Cubes are called Magic Cube bundles.

This article takes a look at some of the best Magic Cube bundles available in Free Fire right now.

Note: This list is not in any particular order. This article reflects the author's opinion.

Top 5 Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire right now

#1 Oni Soulseeker

Oni Soulseeker bundle in Free Fire

The Oni and Yokai Soulseeker bundles are the male and female avatars of the Soulseeker set. This exclusive set can be easily redeemed with one Magic cube. The set comprises of:

Oni Soulseeker (Top)

Oni Soulseeker (Bottom)

Oni Soulseeker (Shoes)

Oni Soulseeker (Head)

Oni Soulseeker (Face paint)

#2 The Era of Gold

The Era of Gold is the female variant of The Age of Gold male avatar set. The bundle is black in color and is lined with shiny golden plates. The bundle consists of:

Era of Gold (Head)

Era of Gold (Mask)

Era of Gold (Top)

Era of Gold (Bottom)

Era of Gold (Shoes)

#3 Mystic Seeker

Mystic Seeker bundle in Free Fire

The Mystic Seeker set comes alongside its female variant, the Arcane Seeker bundle. The set offers steel-reinforced armor, boots and leggings. The bundle comprises of:

Mystic Seeker (Head)

Mystic Seeker (Mask)

Mystic Seeker (Top)

Mystic Seeker (Bottom)

Mystic Seeker (Shoes)

#4 Inking Affection

The Inking Affection costume bundle set in Free Fire

The Inking Affection is an exclusive female avatar bundle that offers a striking black and gold color combo. The set can be obtained by exchanging one Magic Cube bundle in the Redeem tab. The set consists of:

Inking Affection (Head)

Inking Affection (Top)

Inking Affection (Bottom)

Inking Affection (Shoes)

#5 Madame Punisher

The Madame Punisher is the female variant of the Captain Punisher bundle. The set contains long black leather boots with heels. The set includes:

Madame Punisher (Top)

Madame Punisher (Head)

Madame Punisher (Bottom)

Madame Punisher (Shoes)

