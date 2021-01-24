5 best Free Fire Magic Cube bundles in January 2021

Free Fire has a plethora of items ranging from weapons skins to bundles.

Bundles can be obtained by spending diamonds, which are the in-game currency. They can also be acquired from a variety of events as well as the Magic Cube store.

This article takes a look at the best Magic Cube bundles in Free Fire as of January 2021.

Top 5 Magic Cube bundles in Garena Free Fire as of January 2021

#1 Yokai Soulseeker

The Yokai Soulseeker is a recent addition to the Magic Cube Bundle store. Players can obtain the bundle by spending one Magic Cube fragment. It is a female avatar bundle and has several accessories.

The Yokai Soulseeker costume set includes:

Yokai Soulseeker (Top)

Yokai Soulseeker (Bottom)

Yokai Soulseeker (Shoes)

Yokai Soulseeker (Head)

Yokai Soulseeker (Facepaint)

#2 Oni Soulseeker

The Oni Soulseeker (Image via Free Fire)

The Oni Soulseeker set is the male version of the Yokai Soulseeker. It can also be purchased with one Magic Cube fragment. The Oni Soulseeker costume set includes:

#3 Arcane Seeker

The Arcane Seeker (Image via Free Fire)

The Arcane Seeker is a female set that offers a sleek samurai look. It also has a male variant called the Mystic Seeker bundle.

The Arcane Seeker bundle includes:

Arcane Seeker (Head)

Arcane Seeker (Top)

Arcane Seeker (Bottom)

Arcane Seeker (Shoes)

#4 The Age of Gold

The Age of Gold (Image via Free Fire)

The Age of Gold is a popular Magic Cube bundle that consists of an attire enmeshed in gold. It can be purchased with one Magic Cube fragment.

There is also a female variant of the bundle called The Era of Gold.

The Age of Gold costume set includes:

Age of Gold (Head)

Age of Gold (Mask)

Age of Gold (Top)

Age of Gold (Bottom)

Age of Gold (Shoes)

#5 L.C. Commander

The L.C. Commander is a modern commander uniform. It can be bought from the shop with a single Magic Cube fragment.

The L.C. Commander bundle includes:

Commander (Head)

Commander (Mask)

Commander (Top)

Commander (Bottom)

Commander (Shoes)

(Disclaimer: This list reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of the character set is entirely subjective and will vary from person to person. There are several other bundles in the Magic Cube Store that players can get)

