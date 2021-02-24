5 best Free Fire pets for Clash Squad mode in February 2021

Pets play a significant role in Garena Free Fire. Each pet in the battle royale sensation has a special ability that influences the gameplay and helps players during a match.

This article takes a look at some of the best pets to use in the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire.

Note: This list is not in any particular order and only reflects the author's personal opinions.

5 most effective pets for the Clash Squad mode in Free Fire

#1 Detective Panda's ability - Panda's Blessings

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has a remarkable ability called Panda's Blessings.

At the base level, this ability allows Detective Panda to restore four HP once the player kills an opponent. When maximized to the highest lecel, 10 HP will be restored every time the player makes a kill.

This is one of the most aggressive abilities in Free Fire and can be beneficial in the Clash Squad mode.

#2 Spirit Fox's ability - Well Fed

Spirit Fox's ability, called Well Fed, helps the player to gain extra HP while using medkits. At the base level, it restores an extra 4HP when the player uses a health pack.

When maximized to pet level 7, this ability restores an extra 10HP when the player uses a health pack.

#3 Ottero's ability - Double Blubber

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero has a great ability called Double Blubber. Using this ability, players can restore EP when they are using a Treatment Gun or Med Kit. The recovered amount of EP is 35% of the restored HP. At pet level 7, the amount of EPs converted increases to 65%.

Ottero's EP restoration ability can offer the necessary boost that players need during short and intense battles in the Clash Squad mode.

#4 Rockie's ability - Stay Chill

Rockie's ability is called Stay Chill. At its default level, it can decrease the cooldown time of equipped active skills by 6%. Once maximized to pet level 7, it can decrease the active ability cooldown time by 15%.

This is a very useful ability for players who use active ability characters like DJ Alok, Chrono and K in the Clash Squad mode.

#5 Poring's ability - Stitch and Patch

Poring in Free Fire

Poring has a useful ability called Stitch and Patch. This ability increases 1 helmet and armor durability every 3 seconds.

Poring is ideal for players who practice a more aggressive style of gameplay in Clash Squad mode, as the pet compensates for the damage that players take from enemies.