5 best Free Fire pets in January 2021

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game that stands out from the rest of its counterparts, courtesy of unique features like characters and pets with special abilities.

There are currently 13 pets in the game, with the recent addition of Beaston. All these pets have special abilities that give players an advantage in a match.

This article takes a look at some of the best pets in Free Fire in 2021.

Note: This article is based on opinion and is not listed in any particular order.

What are the best pets available in Free Fire in 2021?

#1 Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

Mr. Waggor has a special ability called Smooth Gloo. At its initial level, the ability can produce 1 gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds if the player has no gloo wall.

At level 3, it can produce 1 gloo wall grenade every 100 seconds if the player has less than 2 gloo wall grenades.

#2 Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has a great ability in Free Fire called Panda's Blessings.

The ability can restore 4HP of a player upon each kill. When it is maximized to level 3, it can restore 10HP upon each kill.

#3 Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero's ability in Free Fire is called Double Blubber. When using a treatment gun or a medkit, the receiver will also recover some EP using this ability. The amount of EP recovered is 35% of HP recovered.

When increased to level 3, his EP recovery is increased to 65%.

#4 Rockie

Rockie in Free Fire

Rockie's ability is called Stay Chill and allows the cooldown time of the equipped active skill to decrease by 6%.

When maximized, the skill cooldown decreases by 15%.

#5 Beaston

Beaston in Free Fire

Beaston has an ability called Helping Hand. This ability increases the throwing distance of grenades, gloo walls, flashbangs and smoke grenades by 10%.

When maximized to level 3, the throwing distance increases by 30%.

Disclaimer: The choice of pets is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.