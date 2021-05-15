5 best Free Fire pets as of May 2021

Garena Free Fire has an assortment of pets and characters. The latter helps players boost their gameplay in certain ways, while pets assist them in maximizing their potential on the ground.

However, pets are not available for free, and players have to spend diamonds to obtain them. But they must know which are the best pets to pair with their characters for maximum benefit.

This article lists and ranks some of the best pets in Free Fire as of May 2021.

Most potent pets in Free Fire

#1 - Detective Panda

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Detective Panda has a remarkable ability, Panda's Blesings, which restores HP with every kill. At level 1, the pet will enable users to restore 4 HP upon a kill.

This is significant at pet level 7 or skill level 3, as it can restore 10 HP upon killing enemies.

#2 - Rockie

Rockie's ability is known as Stay Chill and allows the cooldown time of the equipped active skill of a character to decrease by 6%.

When Rockie is maximized, the character skill cooldown decreases by 15%.

#3 - Robo

Robo pet in Free Fire

Wall Enforcement is Robo's skill, and it adds a shield to the gloo wall, which provides an extra 60 HP.

This skill is gradually boosted as the skill level rises. It adds a shield to the gloo walls at the highest level (skill level 3), which provides an additional 100 HP.

#4 - Mr. Waggor

Smooth Gloo is a unique ability that Mr. Waggor possesses. If players do not have a gloo wall, this skill will create one gloo wall grenade every 120 seconds at its initial level.

At skill level 3, if players have less than two gloo wall grenades, it will create one every 100 seconds.

#5 - Ottero

Ottero in Free Fire

Ottero's ability in Free Fire is known as Double Blubber. While using a treatment gun or a medkit, the player will also recover some EP using Ottero's ability. The amount of EP recovered is 35% of the HP recovered.

Hence, if players apply one medkit, they can recover 26 EP using Ottero's skills. When increased to level 3, Ottero's EP recovery is increased to 65%.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer. The choice of pets is a personal decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.

