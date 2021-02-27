Detective Panda vs Robo in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two pets

Pets and characters are among the many unique elements in Garena Free Fire. They are not merely for cosmetic purposes. Some pets possess a unique skill/ability that enhances the chances of being triumphant on the battlefield.

Users can purchase these in-game items from the store by spending diamonds, one of the in-game currencies.

Robo and Detective Panda are two of the many pets available in the game.

Detective Pand vs Robo pet in Free Fire

Detective Panda pet

Detective Panda in Free Fire

Skill – Panda’s blessing

Detective Panda has a remarkable ability that replenishes a certain amount of HP with every kill. At level 1, the pet will enable users to regain 4 HP upon a kill. This is significant at pet level 7 or skill level 3 as it can restore 10 HP on killing foes.

Robo pet

Robo pet in Free Fire

Skill – Wall Enforcement

Wall Enforcement adds a shield to the gloo wall, which provides an additional 60 HP. This skill is gradually enhanced as the level rises. It adds a shield to the gloo walls at the highest level, which provides an additional 100 HP.

Comparison

Both pets have excellent skills in Garena Free Fire. Detective Panda's ability restores HP while Robo's Wall Enforcement increases the durability of walls.

Detective Panda appears to have the upper hand, though. The HP regained is only 10 and at the highest level that may not appear significant but is extremely useful in crunch situations.

Robo's ability adds a shield in front of the gloo wall, which increases durability but not to a great extent. It will eventually be destroyed with a few extra bullets.

The pet's selection is ultimately influenced by the users' playing style. Both of them can be directly purchased from the in-game store for 699 diamonds.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views. The choice of pets is quite subjective. It depends on the preference, and what may seem to be the best choice for one person might not be so for another.

