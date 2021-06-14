5 best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok after the OB28 update

Free Fire offers numerous characters in-game, and in addition to the characters, pets also play a vital role in supporting players on the virtual battleground.

DJ Alok is a renowned Free Fire character who possesses a powerful active ability called Drop the Beat. When paired with the appropriate pet, his power boosts significantly.

Therefore, this article lists the five best pets in Free Fire's OB28 version to complement DJ Alok's ability.

Best Free Fire pets to pair with DJ Alok

1) Detective Panda

DJ Alok's ability gradually increases HP. However, with Detective Panda's ability, Panda's Blessings, players can instantly recover 4 HPs when a player kills an enemy.

They can gain 10 HP for each kill when Detective Panda reaches the maximum level (pet level 3).

2) Mr. Waggor

Mr. Waggor in Free Fire

DJ Alok's ability, Drop the Beat, makes him an all-rounder, but he lacks defensive skills. Mr. Waggor's Smooth Gloo ability can assist him here.

This skill will generate one gloo wall grenade every 2 minutes whenever players do not have any gloo wall grenades, allowing them to create a quick defense.

Mr. Waggor can create a gloo wall grenade at skill level 3 if a player has less than two gloo wall grenades.

3) Rockie

Rockie will be one of the best pets for DJ Alok. It has an ability called Stay Chill, which will reduce the cooldown duration of Alok's active skill by 6% at its base level.

When Rockie' reaches the 7th level, Alok's active skill cooldown duration is decreased by 15%. Consequently, the latter's ability can be utilized more frequently.

4) Poring

Poring in Free Fire

Poring's skill, Stitch and Patch, provides one helmet and armor durability every 3 seconds. It defends level 1 armor and helmets and increases armor strength.

At skill level 3, this pet's skill enhances helmet and shield durability by 1 per second. It protects level 3 armor from being destroyed, thus shielding the character while fighting.

5) Moony

Moony in Free Fire

Moony's ability is Paranormal Protection. When the owner is in an interaction countdown, this ability decreases damage by 20% (Skill level 1).

An interaction countdown is a timer that appears while a player uses a medkit, repairing vehicles, or upgrading armors. This ability will assist Alok while using medkits or fixing gears during Ranked and Clash Squad matches.

Moony decreases damage reduction by 35% (skill level 3) when the player is in interaction countdown.

Note: This list is not in any specific order and only represents the writer's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer