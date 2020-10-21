The pets play a very crucial role in the Garena Free Fire battleground, as most of them have unique skills that can enhance the overall gameplay and help the players emerge victoriously. The game presently features over 10 pets, many of which can be purchased directly from the in-game shop.

The developers of the game have added a new pet – Rockie in the OB 24 Advance Server, but the pet hasn't been released with the update. However, in a community update, the pet has been announced in the game.

In this article, we provide you with all the details about the Rockie pet in Garena Free Fire.

Rockie pet in Free Fire: All you need to know

Rockie Pet in-game

The Free Fire community update on Reddit stated:

“Rock out with a new friendly pal: Rockie! You’ll be able to acquire him simply by topping up 1 Diamonds. In the words of the great Billy Mays: It’s that easy! His Magical Music skill will allow you to reduce your active skill cooldown. Nifty!”

According to this update, Rockie will likely be added to the game soon and would be available as a top-up reward. The post further added that the pet would be available as a reward from 22nd October to 2nd November.

This will be a win-win situation for the players that purchase the in-game currency since they would practically avail it for free.

As mentioned earlier, the pet featured in the Free Fire OB 24 Advance Server has a skill called Stay Chill, which decreases the cooldown time of the equipped active skill by 6%. This skill further enhances with the increase of the pet's level. At the highest level, the cooldown time is reduced by 15%.

The community update also mentions about the Halloween Party Web Event, which could be the next big thing on the card after Booyah Day.

