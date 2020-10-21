TSG Jash's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Jash Dhoka, aka TSG Jash, alongside Ritik Jain, runs one of the most famous Indian Free Fire YouTube channels – TWO-SIDE GAMERS. They are quite popular in the community due to their incredible content on this quick-paced BR title.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

Also read: Raistar vs ANKUSH FREEFIRE: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID 123643969 and his in-game alias is TSG冬Jash. He is part of the TSG Army guild.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

TSG Jash has played 6818 games in the squad mode and triumphed in 1620 of them, equating to a win percentage of 23.76%. He has notched 16259 kills for a K/D ratio 3.13.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has 250 Booyahs in 2449 matches that translates to a win percentage of 10.20%. He has racked up 4812 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Advertisement

The streamer has also played 1326 solo matches and clinched 109 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 8.22% and a K/D ratio of 2.53, bagging 3076 kills in the process.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing ranked season, he has played 17 squad games and notched 31 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.82. Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has played a single match and racked up one kill.

Jash has also appeared in seven solo games and won one. He has accumulated seven kills.

His YouTube channel

As mentioned earlier, he runs the channel TWO-SIDE GAMERS with TSG Ritik. They started creating content around two years ago, in October 2018. Since then, they have uploaded over 943 videos and amassed over 715 million views combined. They boast a subscriber count of over 5.83 million.

Click here to visit their YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram; click here to visit his profile.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs JIGS: Who has better stats in Free Fire?