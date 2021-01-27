Free Fire has seen ridiculous growth in the past year. The game witnessed a sizeable increase in its user base. Naturally, many video game streamers started playing Free Fire.

While many make video game content and build their career around it, only a few gain a large following. This article lists some of the most popular streamers of Garena's Free Fire.

5 best Free Fire streamers in 2021

Total Gaming

Image via Firstsportz

Total Gaming, also known by his popular name Ajjubhai, is an Indian YouTuber with over 19.7 million subscribers and 2.6 billion views. Total Gaming has a variety of content on his channel. They range from tips-and-tricks guides to videos challenging Ajjubhai in Free Fire. He also plays other games and makes content about it on his channel.

NOBRU

Image via Techtudo

NOBRU is a Brazilian video streamer on YouTube. He has over 11.9 million subscribers and 731 million views on his channel. NOBRU posts a variety of videos about Free Fire, but most of them are his live streams. He makes highlights and short clips of special parts in his streams, and these videos prove to be very entertaining for his viewers.

Gyan Gaming

Image via Sportskeeda

Gyan Gaming is an Indian video game streamer on YouTube. He has over 7.4 million subscribers and 788 million views on his channel. Most videos on Gyan Gaming's channel are live streams of Free Fire, with a few off-topic videos.

MrStiven Tc

Image via laneta.com

MrStiven Tc is a Colombian YouTuber. He has over 6.49 million subscribers and 690 million views on his channel. MrStiven Tc makes various videos related to Free Fire, and most of them include unique elements of the game. For example, MrStiven Tc playing against a hacker is one of the most popular videos on his channel.

Antronixx G

Image via Facebook

Antronixx G is a Mexican YouTuber. He has over 7.19 million subscribers and 790 minion views on his channel. Most of the videos Antronixx G has on his channel are his live streams. However, there are smaller videos on miscellaneous games and his life.

