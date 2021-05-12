The lighter version of PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile Lite, comes with the same exciting gameplay that battle royale enthusiasts enjoy. Players can download the game for free from the Google Play Store.

Unfortunately, PUBG Mobile Lite cannot be played offline. If players want to enjoy similar games that can be played without an active internet connection, they can take a look at the list below.

5 best free offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

These are five of the best free offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite:

1. ScarFall : The Royale Combat

Image via KruGames (YouTube)

This title is a battle royale game compatible with low-end Android devices, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. ScarFall offers a good collection of guns and scopes that players can use to defeat their enemies.

A unique feature in this game allows players to respawn up to three times, thereby increasing their chances of survival. The game also offers skins and accessories that players can buy.

Download it from here.

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

The single-player campaigns of this title are exciting and can be enjoyed offline. Players can navigate their way through 12 chapters in the story mode.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the ultimate goal is to fight for survival. This shooting game also gives players the option to customize the controls.

Download it from here.

3. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

The realistic weapons offered by this title will surely give PUBG Mobile Lite vibes. Players have the option to pick up two primary weapons and one secondary weapon to defend themselves.

Players can try out the offline battle royale offered by the game. Players can also choose to complete missions in the story mode of this title.

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale Fire Force Free: Online & Offline

Image via S T E L L A R (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the battle royale matches of this title do not last that long. There can only be up to 25 players per match.

The game features unique characters that can be unlocked as players progress in the game. The title also offers other modes that players can enjoy.

Download it from here.

5. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via FREED (YouTube)

This shooting game runs smoothly on low-end phones, a lot like PUBG Mobile Lite. The title gives players the option to take part in over 20 offline missions. The single player campaigns are quite exciting and can be enjoyed offline too.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

