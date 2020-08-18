5 best free PC shooting games in 2020

Shooters have been one of the most dominant genres in gaming for a long time now. From the early days of domination by Doom to later supremacy by the Halo franchise, the shooter game has evolved with each generation and continues to be a dominant force in the industry.

There is something undeniably gratifying about shooter games that draw people in and if done right, they can result in major critical acclaim as well as commercial success. While there are plenty of shooters players can purchase for their PC, there are tons that are actually free to play.

Here we look at some of the best shooting games for PCs that are free to play.

5 best shooting games for PC in 2020

5) Warframe

Often cited as one of the most successful free-to-play games of all time, Warframe was launched with a solid foundation and has only developed to become the underground juggernaut that it is today.

The game has always been free-to-play but can rival some of the biggest Triple-A projects in terms of gameplay, polish and even graphics. Warframe's intuitive and engaging in-depth gameplay system has players coming back to the game with each new update.

Warframe is one of the best third-person multiplayer shooters you can pick up for your PC in 2020.

Advertisement

4) Team Fortress 2

Valve has always been able to dominate the gaming industry and the esports industry time and time again. One of their most successful games of all time, Team Fortress 2 is actually available for free on Steam.

The game is an absolute joy to play, and each match brings with itself a new possibility. Players have spent countless hours experimenting with different Classes and Weapons in the game.

Team Fortress 2 is one of the most rewarding online multiplayer experiences and because it is currently free to play, it should be a no-brainer for fans of shooting games.

3) Destiny 2

The Destiny franchise was, in many ways, an experiment for EA and Bungie (famous for developing Halo) as they attempted an entirely new form of release structure, with Destiny being available as a "long-running game".

This means that the base game will be available at launch and then receive periodic updates over time. This model has been adopted by most games today such as Fortnite, Apex Legends and COD: Warzone.

The base game, Destiny 2, without the expansions, is available for free across many platforms, including Steam on PC.

2) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

The undisputed king of the tactical first-person shooter, CS: GO has not only dominated the commercial space on PC but also the competitive esports space for years.

As one of the most polished experiences in the shooter genre, CS: GO has quite the learning curve but is ultimately extremely rewarding. The game is available for players to download for free.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive should be an absolute no-brainer for players who take their shooters seriously.

1) Apex Legends

After the successful Titanfall franchise, Respawn Entertainment and EA once again collaborated to put out another game in the same universe. Instead of Titanfall 3, Respawn felt their efforts are much more justified at a battle royale experience.

The result was Apex Legends, which is perhaps the most polished, rewarding and responsive battle royale experience currently available on any platform. The game has the signature Respawn feel to it, combining precision with momentum and speed.

The game can be downloaded from the official website through Origin.