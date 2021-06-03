5 best free shooting games like PUBG Mobile on Play Store

Ever since PUBG Mobile went off the Play Store, most players in India have been looking for a replacement.

PUBG Mobile dominated the shooting games category for quite a while. With over a billion downloads, it is certainly one of the highest-grossing mobile games of all time.

While Indians are eagerly awaiting the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, we will take a look at similar games to keep you occupied.

Listed below are the best free shooting games like PUBG Mobile on Play Store.

What are the top five shooting games like PUBG Mobile on Play Store?

1) Call Of Duty Mobile

Image via Activision blog

Considering the massive launch it had and the buzz it created, COD Mobile is at par with PUBG Mobile. The high-quality content does not come as a surprise considering the rich legacy of COD.

With a new season every month, there is a lot to do. The game is loaded with characters, skins, other customizations, and of course, weapons. Players can go for battle royale mode or multiplayer mode.

Get it here.

2) Pixel’s Unknown Battle Ground

Image via Viral Cone (YouTube)

Imagine PUBG but with pixelated little characters. Surprisingly, this is one of the better-crafted clones of PUBG with auto-shooting and other features.

The shrinking zone, collection of items, and team play all resemble PUBG Mobile a lot.

Get it here.

3) Garena Free Fire

Image via Free Fire (YouTube)

Free Fire might be considered a little underrated. Even with over 500 million downloads, it does not get the limelight as PUBG and Fortnite do.

Battle Royale here can accommodate up to 50 players, and the sessions don’t take up more than 10 minutes. The game is complete with 4-player squads and voice chats.

Get it here.

4) Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlegrounds Royale (YouTube)

Imagine PUBG and Brawl Stars rolled into one. Battlelands Royale has sessions that last from three to five minutes. At a time, 32 players can be a part of Battle Royale.

This is a TPS game loaded with interesting characters and weapons. The shrinking zone and other features bear a resemblance to the likes of PUBG.

Get it here.

5) FOG – MOBA Battle Royale

Image via Mob.org

Guns mixed with fantasy characters can never be a bad combination. FOG brings together all the good features of the online battle arena and RPG.

Battle Royale here can accommodate up to 30 players and characters that are customizable. Players are transported into a dark fantasy land where magic and guns simply get along.

Get it here.

