COD Mobile vs. PUBG Mobile Lite: Which game is better for 2 GB RAM Android devices in June 2021?

COD Mobile is one of the most popular mobile shooter games in the market. The title is far superior to most other options barring PUBG Mobile. On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite is a toned-down version of the main game that was released to appease users with low-end smartphones.

Both games have different compatibility and graphic optimization. So, the difference in the quality of both games is quite visible when it comes to low-end smartphones with 2 GB RAM. This article will discuss such details and differences between the two and conclude which is best for low end smartphones in June 2021.

COD Mobile vs. PUBG Mobile

COD Mobile: Minimum system requirements

File Size: 2.7GB

Operating System: Android 5.1 or above

RAM: 2GB

PUBG Mobile Lite: Minimum system requirements

File Size: 610MB

Operating System: Android 4.1 or above

RAM: 1GB

According to the minimum system requirements, both COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite can run on 2 GB RAM smartphones, provided the devices have sufficient storage and an updated OS version. However, running COD Mobile may cause some frame drops or lag issues while PUBG Mobile will run more smoothly.

Gameplay and graphics differences

Both PUBG Mobile Lite and COD Mobile provide similar options to players, whether it's BR mode, Multiplayer games, or Seasonal Passes. However, PUBG Mobile Lite provides a better Battle Royale experience due to more map options than COD Mobile.

Other than the gameplay, there is a difference in graphics of both games due to different software and graphic optimizations. PUBG Mobile Lite's graphics are designed by Unreal Engine 4, whereas the COD Mobile UNITY 2016 Engine designed the graphics.

So, there is a clear difference in the graphic optimizations as PUBG Mobile Lite Features realistic graphics while COD Mobile offers Arcade-styled ones. Due to the difference in specifications, the ones in COD Mobile are obviously of superior quality than PUBG Mobile Lite, but for 2 GB RAM devices, issues like frame drops and lags are more visible.

Conclusion

Both titles are immensely popular and appease a different section of players according to their smartphone specifications. COD Mobile has superior graphic quality, but it is not suitable for 2 GB RAM devices. PUBG Mobile Lite is ideal for players with low end devices.

Additionally, PUBG Mobile Lite also provides a better BR Mode experience than COD Mobile.

