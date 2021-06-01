5 tips to reach Ace tier in PUBG Mobile Lite in June 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 25 is here and will be up until June 30th, 2021. Even PUBG Mobile Lite Season 10 is nearing its end, so the lighter PUBG Mobile version players are grinding day and night to earn season-end rewards and minimize the tier loss next season.

The goal of most PUBG Mobile Lite players is to reach the Ace tier before the end of the season. Hence, this article will dive into the same topic incorporating the five best tips to reach the Ace tier in PUBG Mobile Lite in June 2021, before the end of Season 10.

How to reach Ace tier in PUBG Mobile Lite?

The most appropriate answer to the question is that players should grind hard, survive, show patience and perseverance and know their weapons and loot. Players can balance all the above-mentioned aspects by following the tips given below:

5) Practice hard with different weapons

Players must practice and grind hard to get to the Ace tier (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

It is important to know the weapon recoil patterns to get comfortable with weapons in any Shooter game, and PUBG Mobile Lite is one of the most competitive Battle Royale shooter games on Mobile Platforms. One of the most important aspects to get comfortable with is in-game weapons, as players come across different kinds of loots in a match.

4) Medical equipment should be the top priority

Pick up all kind of Medical supplies (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Whether it's a bot or an actual enemy in a game, players may receive decent damage. So, after dropping in a game, players should look for drinks, painkillers, first-aid kits and other medical equipment to increase their chances of survival.

3) Choose the safer spots to land

Players should choose landing spots wisely (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

Landing spots like Factory, Pilot Plaza, Vista, Salt Field and Exchange are the safest spots with decent loots. So, players can choose any of these spots to acquire enough loot during sufficient time without engaging with many enemies.

2) Grind in Classic squad mode

Squad mode is best suited for the grinding and ranking up (Image via PUBG Mobile Lite)

There are more chances to survive when players play the classic squad mode, as during squad mode fights, players can take and provide better support to their teammates. Whether it's escaping enemies or rushing them, squad is more beneficial unless the whole squad does anything suicidal and foolish.

1) Play with friends or a regular squad

Image via PUBG Mobile Lite

The number one rule of survival in any multiplayer shooter game is how well the coordination is within the team. Players should play with friends or a regular squad rather than the random squads. The amount of support and coordination within a regular squad is unmatchable when compared to a random one.

If players follow all five tips and grind hard in-game, they can rank up in PUBG Mobile Lite's WP and finally reach the Ace tier.

