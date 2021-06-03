Why is Battlegrounds Mobile India (PUBG) not showing on iOS devices?

Players have recently reported that Battlegrounds Mobile India is not showing up on iOS devices.

Krafton Inc. recently revealed that PUBG Mobile would make a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India. The game is now under development and is expected to be rolled out soon.

The pre-registration drive for Battlegrounds Mobile India is currently active for Android users. The lack of any official statement regarding iOS users raised significant questions among gamers.

Players have been wondering whether the game would be available for iOS users or not.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Absence on iOS platform

The Government of India banned PUBG Mobile back in September 2020. Ever since the ban, developers have addressed the need to bring back the popular battle royale title in the Indian gaming community.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively developed for Indian players. Several popular PUBG Mobile influencers have leaked that the game would be released soon.

Krafton Inc. rolled out a pre-registration drive on May 18th. Currently, this feature is exclusively available for devices with an Android interface.

The absence of pre-registration for iOS users raised a lot of doubts among gamers. A significant number of queries began to surface online, which led Krafton Inc. to address the issue on their official website.

Query regarding Battlegrounds Mobile India on iOS interface (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Popular PUBG Mobile influencers have also faced questions regarding pre-registration for iOS devices.

Recently, Dynamo revealed that iOS users wouldn't be getting any pre-registration period. It was also stated that devices with an iOS interface would be able to download the game directly once Battlegrounds Mobile India is officially released.

Gamers are assured that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for iOS users. However, the absence of the pre-registration phase has put them in a critical situation.

Krafton Inc. has revealed that pre-registration for the upcoming title will fetch specific in-game rewards for gamers. Players will be getting the Recon Skin, Recon Mask, Celebration Expert title, and 300 AGs as pre-registration rewards. These rewards will be available once the game is officially released.

The absence of pre-registration on iOS devices means that these rewards won't be available for players on the specific platform.

The developers are yet to address the issue, and it is believed that they will roll out a reward system for iOS users as well. Players are advised to keep an eye on the title's website for any official announcement regarding the same.

Edited by Shaheen Banu