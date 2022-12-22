5 best game deals on Xbox during Holiday Sale 2022

The holiday season is here, and Xbox has begun its annual "Countdown Sale" for 2022, offering games at staggering discounts. The end-of-the-year sales on most major digital storefronts, i.e., Xbox Store, Steam, Nintendo eShop, and PlayStation Store, usually come with major deals that offer some of the best titles at jaw-dropping discounts.

Xbox's Countdown Sale has some really enticing deals that players will not want to miss out on. From some of the best AAA releases to classic indie titles, the Holiday Sale 2022 on Xbox has many irresistible deals for players.

Here are five of the best video game deals that players should definitely try to get during the ongoing Xbox Holiday Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077, and 3 other amazing game deals on Xbox during the ongoing Holiday Sale 2022

1) Elden Ring ($41.99)

Game of the Year and one of the best open-world titles of 2022, Elden Ring, has been put on sale for the first time on Xbox.

FromSoftware has a history of creating some of the most challenging experiences in gaming. However, Elden Ring is the developer's first title that focuses as much on accessibility as it does on delivering a challenging but fair experience.

From some truly amazing boss battles to a mesmerizing open world, Elden Ring is bound to keep players invested for hundreds of hours. The game is now available for 30% off its original price. This is a deal that no player should miss out on during Xbox's Holiday Sale 2022.

2) LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ($39.99)

This game is a mashup of two of the most beloved properties on the planet, LEGO and Star Wars. What's not to like about it?

Couple this with a stellar 50% discount on the game's premium edition (including all DLCs), and players have one of the best deals during the ongoing Holiday Sale.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a linear action-adventure title featuring stories from all the Skywalker Saga movies (three in the base game and another six in DLCs). Players take control of the titular Jedi Master and Knight, Luke Skywalker, as they go against hordes of enemies through the game's many unique levels.

Despite its charming and light-hearted art style, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of the best Star Wars video games out there. It is something that fans of the series should definitely not miss out on.

3) Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99)

CD Projekt Red's open-world action-adventure title, Cyberpunk 2077, was nothing short of a disaster at launch (2020). The game was essentially rendered unplayable for players, especially for last-generation console owners, due to the multitude of technical performance issues.

However, over the last couple of years, CD Projekt Red has dedicated its time and resources to fixing what is easily their most ambitious game to date. With the most recent patches to the game, Cyberpunk 2077 has finally been brought closer to its original vision. The title has received major overhauls, from gameplay enhancements to improvements made to the open-world experience itself.

With the game's upcoming single-player expansion, Phantom Liberty, announced for 2023, it is the best time to jump into Cyberpunk 2077, especially with a 50% discount.

4) Far Cry 6: Game of the Year Edition ($47.99)

Ubisoft's open-world design might have gone stale over the last few years. However, the games from the French publisher's studios are still some of the most entertaining open-world experiences out there.

Although Far Cry 6 does not offer anything substantially new over its predecessors, it provides an enjoyable open-world experience coupled with robust gameplay systems.

From a massive arsenal of weapons to the vast open world of Yara, Far Cry 6 is everything players want from an open-world sandbox, complete with some cool stealth-based missions.

The recently released Game of the Year Edition of the game includes all previously released DLCs (paid and free) as well as a new story expansion titled "Lost Between Worlds." It is currently available at a 60% discount over its original price during Xbox's Holiday Sale.

5) Need for Speed Unbound ($41.99)

The newest entry in the NFS franchise, Need for Speed Unbound, released a couple of weeks ago, is already available at a 40% discount over its original price. This is an unmissable deal during Xbox's Holiday Sale.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, Need for Speed Unbound combines arcade racing with intense cop pursuits that keep players on their toes. The game also features multiplayer, alongside a fairly lengthy and enjoyable single-player story.

With over 140 cars, including some of the most exotic modern hypercars, like the Bugatti Chiron Sport, and a robust customization system, Need for Speed Unbound is the perfect game for any petrolhead. This is especially true with the massive discount on the title's original price during Xbox's Holiday Sale.

