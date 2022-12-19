5 best indie game deals for PS4 and PS5 during PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022

PlayStation's Holiday Sale 2022 has begun, offering some of the best big-budget and indie titles at staggering discounts. As has become somewhat of a tradition, as soon as the holiday season starts, players flock to the digital storefronts on all major gaming platforms to grab some of the best gaming deals of the year, and this year is no different.

While the highlight of these big end-of-the-year sales has always been the big-budget AAA titles being offered at massively discounted prices, indie games are not far behind, with PlayStation hosting a dedicated indie game sale that ends on December 21, 2022. Some of the most well-known indie classics, as well as a few newly released titles, are being offered at great discounts.

Here are five of the best indie games that players can pick up during the PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

From Dead Cells to Tacoma, 5 best indie games at PlayStation Holiday Sale 2022

5) Amnesia: Rebirth ($8.99)

Coming from Frictional Games, the developers behind horror classics like Soma and Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: Rebirth is easily one of the best indie horror games out there. While it does not reach the heights of its predecessors, it is still an enjoyable horror title, complete with a mind-bending story and a rather engaging survival gameplay loop.

Players play as Tasi Trianon as she wakes up deep in the forest of an Algerian desert with no clue of the outside world. Players will be tasked with stitching together fragments of the protagonist's shattered memory and ultimately getting out of the nightmarish situation, all while trying to escape an unnatural force trying to hunt her down.

4) Darksiders 3: Blades and Whip Edition ($15.99)

The Darksiders series, originally developed by the now defunct Vigil Games and published by THQ, is easily one of the best action-adventure game series, borrowing elements from the classic Legend of Zelda games and having a combat system very much reminiscent of the God of War games.

Darksiders 3 might not be the best title in the series, but it is a great action-adventure game, nevertheless. While it takes a different approach to combat and exploration than its predecessors, with the game's progression being more in-line with FromSoftware's Souls games, it still offers plenty of fun action set-pieces and some very cool boss fights.

Players take control of Fury, the hot-headed and foul-mouthed third member of the Horseman of the Apocalypse tasked with hunting down the Seven Deadly Sins that have escaped to Earth and are wreaking havoc on mankind. The story is set between the events of the first and the second Darksiders games, with the ending coinciding with the end of the first game.

Available for a greatly discounted price during the PlayStation Indies Sale, The "Blades and Whip" edition of the game comes with all the DLCs for Darksiders 3 and the remastered version of the previous two games.

3) Asterigos: Curse of the Stars ($27.99)

Developer tinyBuild GAMES' recently released action-adventure title, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars, is discounted at 20% off its original price, making it an absolute steal. Featuring a colorful art style, a robust combat system with multiple weapon choices, and some really fun boss battles, the game is easily one of the most underrated recent indie releases.

A unique talent system allows players to mix and match two of the six weapon types available in the game to expand their combat moveset. The game's combat is all about experimentation, giving players full control over their arsenal as they go up against a horde of enemies and some highly challenging bosses during their journey.

2) Tacoma ($4.99)

Tacoma is easily one of the most underrated indie games and one that players looking for a good immersive-simulation experience should not miss out on. While it is very much an immersive sim akin to games such as System Shock, Bioshock, and Arkane Studios' Prey, there is more emphasis on its narrative than the emergent gameplay the genre is known for.

Players are let loose on a high-tech space station as they try to piece together the past of the station's crew members. The game's story is predominantly told via environmental storytelling through the many handwritten notes, text logs, and short video messages left by the crew members. While the game lacks an engaging or varied gameplay loop, its narrative more than makes up for it.

The story is filled with mind-bending twists, highly emotional moments, and a thought-provoking conclusion, making it one of the best indie titles that players should not miss out on, especially at the heavily discounted price of $4.99.

1) Dead Cells ($14.99)

Developer Motion Twin's Dead Cells is easily one of the best action-puzzle platformers. Released in 2017, Dead Cells quickly became a surprise hit among fans of the rogue-lite genre due to its challenging yet rewarding gameplay loop.

Players take on the role of an unnamed undead prisoner cursed with immortality as they try to complete some tight-knit platforming sections while also going up against hordes of enemies and some challenging bosses. Being a rogue-lite, the game does not feature mid-level checkpoints and randomly changes the level layout every time players die.

While Dead Cells does not bring anything particularly new to the rogue-lite genre, it does offer a fairly robust gameplay system, which is as fun as it is addictive. Dead Cells is discounted at 40% of its original price, bringing it down to $14.99 and making it a steal during PlayStation's Holiday Sale 2022.

