5 best indie game deals at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales 2022

Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales is offering up to 60% off on some titles, giving players a great opportunity to spend a tiny fraction of their savings on indie games. Interested buyers can simply visit Xbox's official website and head to the Countdown Sales section to enjoy exciting discounts across 1146 games.

So, to keep the process simple, here’s a handpicked list of some of the best indie games available for great discounts at Xbox’s End of the Year Holiday Sales 2022:

Note: This article only reflects the discounted offers available in India and reflects the writer’s personal game choices.

Five unique indie games available for excellent discounts at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales

1) No Man’s Sky

Original Price: Rs 3249

Rs 3249 Discounted Price: Rs 1624

Developed and published by British indie gaming developer Hello Games in 2016, No Man’s Sky is a historic massively multiplayer open-world exploration and survival title. It is an entire universe in itself, spanning 18 quintillion explorable planets.

What makes No Man’s Sky unique is that each of the 18 Quintillion planets is a distinctive, explorable world with unique species and habitats, all procedurally generated by AI.

Hello Games @hellogames



Freighter Overhaul

Vast Bases

🛰️Improved Hangar

🧑‍ NPC Crew

New Bridge

External Windows

🛸Teleporter

🪨Huge Asteroids Fields

🤯Exterior Walkways

Space Atmospherics

🪐Polestar Expedition

Living Frigates

Combat Missions



No Man's Sky EnduranceFreighter OverhaulVast Bases🛰️Improved Hangar🧑‍NPC CrewNew BridgeExternal Windows🛸Teleporter🪨Huge Asteroids Fields🤯Exterior WalkwaysSpace Atmospherics🪐Polestar ExpeditionLiving FrigatesCombat Missions No Man's Sky Endurance🚀Freighter Overhaul👷Vast Bases🛰️Improved Hangar🧑‍🚀NPC Crew🔭New Bridge👀External Windows🛸Teleporter🪨Huge Asteroids Fields🤯Exterior Walkways🌌Space Atmospherics🪐Polestar Expedition🐋Living Frigates👽Combat Missions https://t.co/xJ1XsVOVAL

Even if gamers explore and set up bases with their friends within No Man’s Sky their entire life, it still wouldn’t be enough to visit 10 percent of the possible explorable worlds. That’s how massive No Man’s Sky is. The game is available at this year’s Xbox End of the Year Countdown Sales at a flat 50 % off.

2) ARK Survival Evolved

Original Price: Rs 1099

Rs 1099 Discounted Price: Rs 274

Released in 2017, ARK Survival Evolved is an action-adventure survival title developed by indie game developers Studio Wildcard. Players find themselves stranded on a mysterious island inhabited by ferocious dinosaurs, including T-Rex and other pre-historic creatures such as giant alligators, Titanoboa, saber-toothed tigers, and wooly mammoths.

At its core, ARK Survival is a massively multiplayer survival game where players must gather resources, hunt, build impressive shelters, and tame dinosaurs to become the ultimate survivor.

3) Ashen

Original Price: Rs 2174

Rs 2174 Discounted Price: Rs 652

Created by New Zealand-based indie game developer A44, Ashen is an action-RPG title with Souls-like combat systems in a comparatively light-hearted environment. The game has a unique dreamy landscape, distinct from other RPG titles, with superb fillers and voice-acting.

Overall, Ashen delivers a decent leveling system with a cool range of ruthless enemies and dreamy dungeons to explore, enough to get hooked for days. Right now, Ashen is 70% off at Xbox’s Countdown Sales.

4) Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition

Original Price: Rs 3330

Rs 3330 Discounted Price: Rs 832

The Kerbal Space Program is a one-of-a-kind space flight simulation game that has come closest to giving users a realistic feel of cruising around in a spaceship. The game also emphasizes rocket building in addition to space exploration, and over the years, it has acquired legendary status among its loyal followers.

Kerbal Space Program @KerbalSpaceP An extended Q & A and Roadmap can be found on our website Kerbonauts! We are excited to announce the release date of Kerbal Space Program 2, which will be in Early Access on February 24th '23. Check out the full Feature Video on YouTube to learn more about KSP2 in Early Access.An extended Q & A and Roadmap can be found on our website Kerbonauts! We are excited to announce the release date of Kerbal Space Program 2, which will be in Early Access on February 24th '23. Check out the full Feature Video on YouTube to learn more about KSP2 in Early Access.💚An extended Q & A and Roadmap can be found on our website https://t.co/CzM1q3oMiJ

This legendary space flight simulator title, where players take on the role of green aliens called Kerbals, is available at a heavy discount of 75% at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales.

5) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Original Price: Rs 1924

Rs 1924 Discounted Price: Rs 769

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania-styled indie game by Japanese developers ArtPlay. At its core, Bloodstained is a side-scroller action RPG game with plenty of gunshot violence and melee combat at play. Exploration is one of its key elements, as the world is full of unexplored monsters and mysteries to solve.

This classic Metroidvania-styled indie game is available at a heavy discount of 60% at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales.

Unlike AAA games, Indie games are developed by smaller studios that don’t have the human resources or money to compete with their well-established counterparts. It is up to us to spot hidden jewels and give them their flowers. So, which indie games are you looking forward to playing this winter?

Poll : 0 votes