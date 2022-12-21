5 best indie game deals at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales 2022

Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales is offering up to 60% off on some titles, giving players a great opportunity to spend a tiny fraction of their savings on indie games. Interested buyers can simply visit Xbox's official website and head to the Countdown Sales section to enjoy exciting discounts across 1146 games.
So, to keep the process simple, here’s a handpicked list of some of the best indie games available for great discounts at Xbox’s End of the Year Holiday Sales 2022:
Note: This article only reflects the discounted offers available in India and reflects the writer’s personal game choices.
Five unique indie games available for excellent discounts at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales
1) No Man’s Sky
- Original Price: Rs 3249
- Discounted Price: Rs 1624
Developed and published by British indie gaming developer Hello Games in 2016, No Man’s Sky is a historic massively multiplayer open-world exploration and survival title. It is an entire universe in itself, spanning 18 quintillion explorable planets.
What makes No Man’s Sky unique is that each of the 18 Quintillion planets is a distinctive, explorable world with unique species and habitats, all procedurally generated by AI.
Even if gamers explore and set up bases with their friends within No Man’s Sky their entire life, it still wouldn’t be enough to visit 10 percent of the possible explorable worlds. That’s how massive No Man’s Sky is. The game is available at this year’s Xbox End of the Year Countdown Sales at a flat 50 % off.
2) ARK Survival Evolved
- Original Price: Rs 1099
- Discounted Price: Rs 274
Released in 2017, ARK Survival Evolved is an action-adventure survival title developed by indie game developers Studio Wildcard. Players find themselves stranded on a mysterious island inhabited by ferocious dinosaurs, including T-Rex and other pre-historic creatures such as giant alligators, Titanoboa, saber-toothed tigers, and wooly mammoths.
At its core, ARK Survival is a massively multiplayer survival game where players must gather resources, hunt, build impressive shelters, and tame dinosaurs to become the ultimate survivor.
3) Ashen
- Original Price: Rs 2174
- Discounted Price: Rs 652
Created by New Zealand-based indie game developer A44, Ashen is an action-RPG title with Souls-like combat systems in a comparatively light-hearted environment. The game has a unique dreamy landscape, distinct from other RPG titles, with superb fillers and voice-acting.
Overall, Ashen delivers a decent leveling system with a cool range of ruthless enemies and dreamy dungeons to explore, enough to get hooked for days. Right now, Ashen is 70% off at Xbox’s Countdown Sales.
4) Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition
- Original Price: Rs 3330
- Discounted Price: Rs 832
The Kerbal Space Program is a one-of-a-kind space flight simulation game that has come closest to giving users a realistic feel of cruising around in a spaceship. The game also emphasizes rocket building in addition to space exploration, and over the years, it has acquired legendary status among its loyal followers.
This legendary space flight simulator title, where players take on the role of green aliens called Kerbals, is available at a heavy discount of 75% at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales.
5) Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Original Price: Rs 1924
- Discounted Price: Rs 769
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a Metroidvania-styled indie game by Japanese developers ArtPlay. At its core, Bloodstained is a side-scroller action RPG game with plenty of gunshot violence and melee combat at play. Exploration is one of its key elements, as the world is full of unexplored monsters and mysteries to solve.
This classic Metroidvania-styled indie game is available at a heavy discount of 60% at Xbox’s End of the Year Countdown Sales.
Unlike AAA games, Indie games are developed by smaller studios that don’t have the human resources or money to compete with their well-established counterparts. It is up to us to spot hidden jewels and give them their flowers. So, which indie games are you looking forward to playing this winter?