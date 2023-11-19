5 best games on Apple Arcade (2023)

Apple Inc. created the well-known game subscription service Apple Arcade specifically for iOS, MacOS, and Apple TV. It was released on September 19, 2019, offering a huge selection of applications and over 200 games, all playable without the need for in-app purchases or advertisements. Comparable to Google Play Pass, the service adds new titles to its collection.

Some new games, such as NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Football Manager 2024 Touch, and Downwell+, are all scheduled for release this month. The monthly subscription plan for Apple Arcade is $4.99 (INR 99), with a free trial period of one month.

In addition, players who want multiple log-ins, unrestricted access, and other benefits can choose from particular bundles included with the gaming service. On that note, let's look at the five best games on Apple Arcade.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City and four other must-play games on Apple Arcade in 2023

Get your iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone ready to explore the world of Apple Arcade with these five exciting games.

1) Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sayonara Wild Hearts is a multiplatform action game with a musical theme, created by Simigo. Here, you assume control of a young lady who must overcome a number of difficult and perplexing stages to acquire objects and repel adversaries.

The game's graphics and use of neon colors create a sense of nostalgia. If you have an Apple Arcade subscription and enjoy fast-paced games with great soundtracks, this is a must-play.

2) Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

In the adventure game Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City, created by Team Alto and Snowman, you go on a tranquil and never-ending snowboarding trip to discover the mysteries concealed within the Lost City. The game features six distinct characters, each with their own particular skills. Here, players must navigate four distinct biomes.

The game features various settings with amazing graphics and patterns. Additionally, it has a photo mode that lets you pause and record your travels through photographs. The calming soundtracks will also add to the overall gameplay experience. This is a great choice if you are an Apple Arcade subscriber.

3) Skate City

Skateboarding game Skate City is perfect for fans of extreme sports. The game offers some difficult challenges, with many different maneuvers and tricks to learn. Its three diverse cities each has its own unique feel. Fans of vintage skateboarding games will love the game's gorgeous retro graphics.

Another noteworthy aspect is the game's soundtrack, which includes a diverse range of musical styles, from hip-hop to punk rock. Skate City is a must-play if you have Apple Arcade access.

4) Fantasian

Fantasian offers one of the best RPG experiences on mobile devices. The narrative takes place in a universe similar to Final Fantasy, and the graphics are superb for a smartphone game. With the skills of legendary Final Fantasy writers Hironobu Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu, Fantasian was always bound for success.

Co-developed by Mistwalker, this title is particularly noteworthy because it was made using actual hand-built dioramas. As the story progresses, players will discover and explore intriguing new areas. In addition, they will come across occasional disputes between small groups that are resolved through fighting.

5) Grindstone

Grindstone is an entertaining game that can also be quite challenging at times. In this unique puzzle title, you take on the role of Jorj, a strong warrior who has to make his way through a maze-like level while dodging foes and gathering supplies. As you level up your character and acquire new skills, the gameplay offers a fulfilling sense of growth that makes it extremely addictive.

Grindstone's vivid and lively art style is one of its best qualities; even after hours of gaming, it is still a joy to play. In general, anyone who appreciates puzzle games and open-world role-playing games should try Grindstone.