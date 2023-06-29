When is Slay the Spire coming to Apple Arcade?

Slay the Spire is a roguelike dungeon-crawling card game developed by Mega Crit. Initially released for PC in 2019, it was ported to iOS and Android in 2020 and 2021, respectively. This title combines deck-building and roguelike elements, where players use their cards to attack bosses and enemies. Each floor is procedurally generated for every new run after the character's demise.

Apple Arcade will include Slay the Spire and four other games to its ever-growing catalog this July. It will be launched alongside the child-friendly title Lego Duplo World on July 7, 2023. Users with an Apple Arcade subscription can enjoy the title on their Apple devices.

Slay the Spire will launch on Apple Arcade this July

Slay the Spire is the second top-paid card game in the App Store, which costs $6.99. However, from July 7, 2023, Apple Arcade subscribers can enjoy it without any extra charge. All handheld devices running OS version 13 or later and Mac with OS Catalina or later support Apple Arcade. Moreover, one subscription allows gaming for up to five members.

This roguelike deck-building title features a turn-based combat system. Players aim to reach the top of the Spire by sweeping off bizarre monsters on their path. Slay the Spire lets them choose one among these four characters - Ironclad, Silent, Defect, and Watcher. Each begins with some predetermined HP, relics, and various cards unique to each in their decks.

The Ironclad starts with 80 HP and the Burning Blood relic, and the Silent begins with 70 HP and the Ring of the Snake relic. Similarly, the character Defect has 75 HP and a Cracked Core relic, and The Watcher possesses 72 HP and a Pure Water relic at the beginning. Characters receive a permanent passive bonus from each.

Players stumble over more cards with unique abilities and skills on the journey to conquer the Spire. Each has one of these combat powers – Attack, Skill, Power, Status, and Curse. Attack variants deal direct damage, those from Skill possess buff and debuff abilities, and the Power picks' effects persist until the battle ends. On the contrary, Curse and Status cards harm the user in this card game.

Slay the Spire features various game types – Standard, Daily Climb, Custom, and Ascensions. While the Standard mode offers regular gameplay, Daily Climb provides unique challenges every 24 hours. On the other hand, Custom mode allows modifying floors however you like.

Ascension unlocks after beating the Spire for the first time. They are special runs and unlock only for the character that conqueres it. For instance, if the Defect prevails the first time, only it can indulge in Ascensions. Players can play 20 Ascensions for each character, ranging from A1 to A20, and each run poses more challenges than the previous one.

Along with Slay the Spire, four other video games will be launched next month. The lineup includes Hello Kitty Adventure Island, Lego Duplo World, Stardew Valley, and Ridiculous Fishing EX. Apple Arcade features over 200 titles across various genres in its catalog.

