5 best games on Apple Arcade (July 2023)

Apple Arcade is a popular gaming subscription service developed by Apple Inc. exclusively for iOS, MacOS, and Apple TV. It was launched on September 19, 2019, and features a vast portfolio of applications and over 200 games that can be played, all completely free of ads and in-app purchases. Rivaling that of Google Play Pass, the service updates its library with more games, a few set to release next month in July, such as Stardew Valley, Slay the Spire, etc.

Apple Arcade's subscription plan starts at $4.99 (INR 99) monthly, with the first month being a free trial. Aside from that, players can opt for specific bundles that come with the gaming service for unlimited access, additional perks, and multiple log-ins.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Sayonara Wild Hearts and 4 must-play games on Apple Arcade in 2023

Here's a list of some of the best mobile games that can be experienced on Apple Arcade. If you have subscribed to the service, you can play them at no extra cost.

1) Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City

Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City (Image via Snowman)

Developed by Team Alto and Snowman, Alto's Odyssey: The Lost City is an adventure game that allows you to engage in a serene and endless snowboarding journey to find and unravel the secrets hidden within the Lost City. You can traverse through four different biomes and unlock six unique characters, each with their special abilities.

The game is easy to learn and boasts rich and diverse landscapes, each with stellar visuals and designs. It also features a photo mode option, allowing you to pause and take pictures of your adventures. And the soothing list of soundtracks will enhance your experience further. This is the top recommendation if you've subscribed to Apple Arcade.

2) Asphalt 8: Airborne

Asphalt 8: Airborne was developed by Gameloft for mobile platforms and is also available in Apple Arcade. It is one of the most popular racing games in the Asphalt series and offers the best racing experience without strict physics engines holding you back. Not to mention the collection of cars you can play with.

The game offers multiplayer modes to connect with friends, and you can also play it using an external controller. If you love high-speed racing games with plenty of action and road rage, this is for you.

3) Sayonara Wild Hearts

Simigo developed Sayonara Wild Hearts, a music-based action game that is playable on multiple platforms. Here, you will take on the role of a young woman who has to get through several challenging and mind-bending levels while gathering stuff and fending off enemies.

The game's visuals are mixed equally with neon colors and 1980s nostalgia. If you love fast-paced games with fantastic music, then this is a worthy recommendation if you have an Apple Arcade subscription.

4) The Pathless

Giant Squid developed The Pathless, an action-adventure game that is playable on multiple platforms. Here, you will engage in an epic storyline where you will join an Archer and an Eagle in a mythical adventure through a vast forest to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world.

The game boasts stunning visuals and colorful graphics powered by Unreal Engine 4. You can equip a vast arsenal of weapons and learn various skills that will aid you in your adventures in this fast-paced game. This is highly recommended if you have an Apple Arcade subscription.

5) LEGO Builder's Journey

Light Brick A/S developed LEGO Builder's Journey, a geometric puzzle game unique to the LEGO games franchise. Rather than being free-roaming sandboxes and adaptations of popular movie franchises, Builder's Journey is a meditative puzzle game that bends your mind and allows you to unlock your creative potential and build your models or scenes.

The game is playable on multiple platforms and boasts immersive and colorful graphics powered by Unity and intuitive gameplay, which can be tricky at some points. But if you are subscribed to Apple Arcade, this is a must-try.

Poll : 0 votes