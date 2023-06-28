All video games coming to Apple Arcade in July 2023

Apple Inc. launched its video game subscription service, Apple Arcade, in September 2019 for iOS devices. The games included in the Arcade can be played without any advertisements or in-app purchases. The catalog offers over 200 premium titles across various genres, from indie titles and timeless classics to Arcade-exclusives.

This July, players can experience a wave of classic titles, exclusives, and fan favorites. Games like Stardew Valley and Ridiculous Fishing, to name a few, will be arriving every week. The service is available on devices with tvOS 13, iOS 13, macOS Catalina, iPadOS 13, or later.

It allows sharing one subscription with up to five users and enables offline gaming. This article provides details and the release dates for all titles arriving this July in Apple Arcade.

Slay the Spire, Stardew Valley, and three other games arrive in Apple Arcade this July

From deck-building games and award winners to open worlds, various titles are arriving in the Arcade. Five games are releasing this July, two on the seventh and the rest at the end of each week. Here are the details:

1) Slay the Spire

This iconic roguelike title is making its way to the Apple Arcade on July 7, 2023. It offers hundreds of cards with unique abilities to use against enemies in turn-based combat. Players choose one of four characters, build their most robust deck, and defeat bizarre monsters to reach the top and conquer the Spire.

Each floor is procedurally generated with permadeath gameplay mechanics. Developed by Mega Crit and published by Humble Bundle, Slay the Spire was officially released in January 2019.

2) Lego Duplo World

This family-friendly title will also arrive on July 7, 2023, accompanying the roguelike Slay the Spire. As a child-friendly game, it offers a great learning experience for toddlers between two and five. Its open-ended gameplay features animals, buildings, vehicles, and trains.

Children can explore each scene, discover various items, learn their mechanics, and play with them. Lego Duplo World incorporates the learning techniques of the highly regarded Headstart Early Learning Outcomes Framework for infants.

3) Ridiculous Fishing EX

Developed by Vlambeer, this is the remastered version of the cult mobile game Ridiculous Fishing. Originally released in 2D, it received a 3D makeover exclusively for Apple Arcade inclusion. Players go fishing and, with the goal of earning cash, shoot them out of the sky.

It features atypical fishing gear, including toasters and chainsaws. This remastered version includes periodical challenges and ranking players in an all-new leaderboard, Pro Fishing Tour. It will make reach Apple Arcade on July 14, 2023.

4) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley is an open-ended RPG farming game that will be released on July 21, 2023. It offers gameplay content of over 50 hours, with auto-save features and multiple controls. Apple Arcade subscribers can build farms, raise and breed animals, and commemorate marriage with 12 potential candidates.

One can explore mysterious caves filled with formidable monsters and valuable treasures. ConcernedApe developed this open-ended simulation RPG title.

5) Hello Kitty Island Adventure

This Apple Arcade exclusive simulation game offers an open-world experience. The adventure of Hello Kitty and her friends begins on July 28. As Hello Kitty, players join an adventure with My Melody by opening a gift box at Big Adventures Park.

But, all friends get stranded separately in this devastating theme park. Now, the job is to reunite Hello Kitty with her friends and help her rebuild the park.

