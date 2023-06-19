Top 5 Hello Kitty themed sneakers 

Hello Kitty has the power to awaken warm feelings as well as a sense of nostalgia in people. The picture of the figure elicits a strong emotional response from fans and is frequently associated with feelings of joy, cuteness, and innocence.

Sanrio frequently introduces new limited-edition Hello Kitty products, special-themed collections, and partnerships with other companies. Collectors and fans go to great lengths to track down and purchase these limited editions because they foster a feeling of exclusivity. This, in turn, leads to an increase in the character's overall appeal.

Over the years, the world of fashion has collaborated and incorporated the well-known figure into their designs as well. Hello Kitty-themed sneakers are one of the most popular and celebrated merchandise, apart from apparel and stationery. Many footwear brands have introduced Hello Kitty-themed sneakers. Here is a list of the top five of them for sneakerheads and Hello Kitty fans.

Hello Kitty x Vans SK8-Hi and four other Hello Kitty-themed sneakers for sneakerheads

1) Hello Kitty x Reebok Instapump Fury

The Instapump Fury sneaker, inspired by Toy Story, was a collaboration between Reebok and BAIT. Now, the brand has its sights set on another well-known and beloved character: Hello-Kitty. This bulky trainer, first made available in 1994, takes its inspiration from Sanrio's well-known black and white cat.

Available in children's and adult sizes, this outstanding laceless shoe features a white upper made of a mixture of materials and sports the brand's signature red bow across the midfoot. You can also find an outline of Kitty's face on the black pump button that replaces the shoelaces and enables you to change the fit of the sneakers using the air chamber technology.

On the back of the sneaker, Kitty's face is printed on the heel, just above some diagonal stripe detailing. Heel tabs with the Hello Kitty logo complete the look of the sneakers. If you are a fan of Sanrio's more sluggish hero, Gudetama, the same sneakers are also offered in a yellow and white variant, complete with charming Gudetama details.

The Hello-Kitty x Reebok Instapump Fury was released in 2019 and is available for $300 at select retail sites and the official Reebok retail site.

2) Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto Retro

Sneakerologue @snkrlg Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto OG !



Une version retro devrait sortir cette année !



📸 prestology Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto OG !Une version retro devrait sortir cette année !📸 prestology https://t.co/iO9Azp6aSh

Back in 2004, Hello-Kitty and Nike collaborated on an exclusive iteration of the Air Presto sneaker to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Sanrio, the parent company of Hello Kitty.

In the year 2022, Hello-Kitty and Nike collaborated once more to produce a new version of the Air Presto that is distinct from its fan-favorite forerunner in two significant ways. First, it has a completely different color scheme and second, it flaunts unique embellishments.

The Neoprene upper of the Hello-Kitty x Nike Air Presto is done in an easygoing sky blue colorway, and it contains pint-sized printed embellishments of Hello Kitty's face that stretch from heel to toebox.

Known as the "easygoing sky blue" colorway, the red bow belonging to Hello-Kitty is attached to the tongue, and the plastic heel cage also features a whimsical Hello Kitty element, complete with a second red ribbon. The insoles have a graphic rendered in full color, and the shoes are presented in a unique box for packaging.

The Hello-Kitty x Nike Air Presto Retro was originally retailed for $140 and is currently available for varying prices at select retail sites.

3) Hello Kitty x Vans SK8-Hi

Vans Hello-Kitty sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Vans and Hello-Kitty have a long and fruitful history together, and in 2014, the two companies collaborated to create a summer line of must-have items for the die-hard HK fan.

The Authentic and the Slip-On were included in the collection, along with a total of four different pairs, but the SK8-Hi stood out as the most impressive of the bunch. The uppers of the shoes are partially white in hue, fluffy, and have Hello Kitty's face on the lateral sides.

Those interested can buy the Hello-Kitty x Vans SK8-Hi at select retail sites and the official Vans retail site for $130.

4) Hello Kitty x Adidas Superstar

Adidas and the popular character Hello-Kitty have collaborated to produce three different themed pairs of footwear. Because the pack also contains the Astir and the Forum Low, there is little doubt that the Superstar is the highlight of the bundle. The uppers are constructed primarily out of white leather, and printed graphics of Hello Kitty can be found on the back lateral side.

Polka-dot designs have also been splattered throughout the heel panel and outsoles of the shoes. The sneaker community's beloved cat is decked out in a full head-to-toe Three Stripes tracksuit on the swing tag.

The Hello Kitty x Adidas Superstar was released in 2022 and is available for $100 at the official Adidas retail site and other select retail sites.

5) Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto

The year 2004 saw the release of some of the most legendary Nike Air Prestos in the history of the shoe. Nike collaborated with Sanrio to produce a limited-edition run of feline-themed Air Prestos created by Steven Smith in order to assist the company in commemorating a significant anniversary milestone.

According to the legend, the cooperation was initially designed to be made available to the general public. Still, for a variety of circumstances, it wound up being made available to close friends and family members instead. However, the Hello-Kitty x Nike Air Presto is now available for everyone for $140 on official Nike and other select retail sites.

These are the top five Hello Kitty-themed sneakers to add to the colorful collection of Hello Kitty merch. Let us know in the comment section which of these sneakers you are planning to add to your shelf.

Poll : 0 votes