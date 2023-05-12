It’s fair to say that video games propagate a lot of violence. However, that’s not entirely true. At the end of the day, video games were originally made for children. Although they have diversified into many genres, like first-person shooters and real-time military strategy titles, there are still millions of options for children. These games are mostly educational in nature, yet, others explore the creative and cognitive spectrum of the kids.

So, if you are a parent who has grown up playing video games, you should definitely introduce these simple violence-free video games to your children.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s choices

The 5 best kid-friendly video games to play on smartphones in 2023

1) Townscaper

Genre: City-building

Available on: Google Play Store

A beautiful city-builder title in a sandbox environment filled with breathtaking Mediterranean landscape, simply playing Townscaper is a candy to the eye. You can let your children’s imagination go wild.

Townscaper has no hardline building mechanics as such to try, the title features no particular goal you need to achieve. Hence, it’s an excellent game for children and teenagers alike.

2) SpongeBob: Get Cooking

Genre: Cooking Simulation

Available on: Netflix Subscription

Ever since its introduction, Netflix Games has been making huge strides forward. The best part is that all the games available on Netflix are free. All you need to do is to have a subscription.

Within the vast pool of games available on Netflix, SpongeBob: Get Cooking is the perfect game for children to learn about the basics of cooking. The title has simple, and easy-to-understand gameplay mechanics. So, children who can read can pick up the title quite easily.

3) Pokemon Playhouse

Genre: Exploration

Available on: Google Play Store (Not available in India)

There are thousands of Pokemon games available on mobile devices. Among them, Pokemon Playhouse is a free-to-play basic exploration game specifically designed for kids between 3-5 years of age.

The title includes simple exploration mini-games and a simple grooming aspect, where kids get to take care of their Pokemon buddy. The title offers your children the ability to interact with loads of cute Pokemon as they explore various locations like towers, and lounge with them.

It’s a great title for kids to interact with a Pokemon and know how to take care of the creatures.

4) Candy Crush

Genre: Puzzle game

Available on: Google Play Store

Candy Crush is a massively popular match-the-three square puzzle game enjoyed by people of all ages. The title has a colorful and visually glossy appeal featuring simple puzzle-solving elements and addictive levels, enough to get anybody hooked for hours.

Candy Crush involves swapping adjacent candies to create matches of three or more, reminiscent of the classic video game Tetris. With hundreds of levels and various challenges, Candy Crush can keep children engaged for hours and improve their problem-solving and strategic thinking skills.

5) Hill Climb Racing

Genre: Racing game

Available on: Google Play Store

With over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, Hill Climb Racing is a fun and addictive physics-based racing game series featuring various vehicles and challenging terrain to overcome.

Players must traverse a tough undulating landscape with their vehicles, collect coins, perform tasks and reach the finish line. Additionally, Hill Climb Racing features cartoonish graphics for kids to enjoy. Furthermore, the title offers a sense of achievement as your kids overcome challenges and upgrade to better vehicles and harder levels.

The aforementioned games are designed to be educational and challenging yet addictive simultaneously, ensuring your children’s overall holistic growth in problem-solving, critical thinking, and creativity. Follow Sportskeeda for all the latest rumors and news updates pertaining to the gaming world.

