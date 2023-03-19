5 best games to buy at 50% off during ongoing Steam Spring Sale (March 2023)

Steam is back with its Spring Sale 2023, which is live and will continue till March 23. The sale offers a huge collection of discounts on old and new titles. It’s time to get on your wishlist and start checking it off.

This year's Spring Sale has included big names like Red Dead Redemption 2, Battlefield 2042, and more. Recent releases have seen lower discounts, but former titles are being heavily discounted, making for a prime opportunity to get your hands on them this spring.

Here are five games with a 50% discount to check out in the ongoing Steam Spring Sale.

Cyberpunk 2077, Dying Light 2, and three other games at 50% discount on this Steam Spring Sale

1) Cyberpunk 2077 ($29.99 / INR 1499)

Cyberpunk 2077 is a role-playing adventure game that came out in 2020. It was developed by CD Projekt Red and is set in the night city of the Cyberpunk universe. Since its shaky initial release, the game has picked up the slack and turned things around along the way.

Players get to create their own customizable character and follow the story as it takes them up against the up-to-no-good Arasaka Corporation. The story then follows a series of events, including action, betrayal, conspiracies, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 is a first-person perspective game that allows players to experiment with melee, ranged weapons, and cybernetic abilities to build attractive playing styles. Different attributes in the game can be leveled up using cyberwar that boosts base abilities, improves hacking, and more.

At half the price, this is surely a great game to try this Spring Sale.

2) Dying Light 2: Stay Human ($29.99 / INR 1499)

The story of Dying Light 2 picks up 22 years after the previous title ends. An outbreak of the fearsome Harran Virus has left the world devastated again. Players take on the role of Aiden Caldwell and look for his sister in the infected city of Villedor, scattered with surviving human factions. Aiden has to take on hordes of mutants in search of his sister while trying to stay human himself.

It's a survival horror game played from a first-person perspective. Players have to gather an assortment of weapons and supplies from the post-apocalyptic landscape of the city to battle the infected enemies. Various factions are provided with quests that help upgrade the character's abilities and learn new skills.

Dying Light 2 is a breathtaking horror survival title worth trying out this Spring Sale.

3) FIFA 23 ($34.99 / INR 1749)

FIFA 23 is the latest installment of the popular FIFA series by EA Games. Released last September, it is a fairly new game to go up on the Steam Spring Sale at half price. The popular sports title offers classic FIFA gameplay that the community has enjoyed for years.

Revamped graphics allow for more realistic gameplay and player movements on the field. Power shots have been introduced to the game to bring out challenging moves and finishers for players. Team synchronization has also seen improvements that provide smoother coordination among the characters.

With cross-platform gameplay, FIFA 23 allows players from multiple platforms to match up against one another, opening up a wider range of PvP match-ups.

4) Resident Evil Village ($19.99 / INR 1199)

Resident Evil Village was released in May 2021 by Capcom and is part of the AAA series of Resident Evil games. Players embody Ethan Winters in search of his kidnapped daughter in a village overrun by mutants. The gloomy landscape and grotesque mutants hold the vibe of their sibling Resident Evil games to build up a horrifying survival horror title.

The gameplay takes up a first-person perspective of the protagonist in an eerie village straight out of horror movies. In a recent update, a third-person mode has also been introduced for players to exploit.

Enemies band together to take down players using various melee and ranged weapons. One gets to scour through the environment in search of weapons and supplies while taking down mutants.

The story follows a touching tale riddled with horrific encounters and builds up a nail-biting experience for the players. If you are a fan of the franchise and haven't tried it yet, the Spring Sale would be the right place to get it for a 50% discount this March.

5) Need for Speed Unbound ($34.99 / INR 1749)

This one is for racing game fans. Need for Speed is one of the most popular franchises and has become an AAA giant in the racing game genre. Unbound is the latest installment of the series and has come out with a fresh animation style that is extremely pleasing to watch.

The single-player mode follows an easy-going storyline of drama, betrayal, and redemption. Players go through various driving quests and races to build up an affinity for the driving mechanics. The difficulty increases progressively along the way as new cars and modifications are unlocked. Multiplayer mode is also building up a rapid player base in the community.

The perky graffiti-style artwork has received a lot of attention from racers, and the comic-book-style special effects amplify the impact of every move, giving us aesthetic visuals. Grab it now at the Steam Spring Sale 2023.

These are some of the titles that have been put up at half-price in the Steam Spring Sale. Be sure to check them out before March 23, as there are more exciting offers to explore.

