5 best games that can run without a graphics card in 2020

We all know and realise the craving for games, especially during this COVID-19 lockdown period. Gamers look to play good quality games to drive away their boredom. However, some gamers do not have have a high-end PC with an external graphics card to play some of the latest games.

But does that mean that there are no games at all for playing in lower-end PCs? That is not the case, though.

Modern-day computers have good enough processors and RAM (Random access memory) to support old PC games with ease. These games are some of the greatest in the video game industry and continue to inspire a lot of people to get into gaming and explore the lands of fantasy.

Top 5 games in 2020 that run without a graphics card:

#5 Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed is among the first few games that revolutionised the gaming world with its jaw-dropping storyline and the combat system in-game.

First released in 2007, this game does not pack a ton of graphics but its stealthy game-play and nerve-wracking cinematics surely do make up for it. This game is full of action and has a lot of places to explore.

#4 Need for Speed: Most Wanted

Need for Speed: Most Wanted is one of best racing car games available till date. It's stunning graphics and realistic movements of the cars truly make for a wonderful experience while playing the game.

The races are fun and well-crafted to make you feel like you are driving the car around the illegal race tracks in the game. There is a huge variety of different cars to choose in the game. Players can choose from high-end cars to the lower models depending on the race course in the map.

#3 Project IGI 1-2

Project IGI is a first-person tactical shooter game. This game demands a stealth-based approach to the missions.

But do not worry. You can also go in with all guns blazing as long as you can enough ammunition to shoot your way out. You do have any game saves in the missions. It means that if you die during a mission, you have to start all over again.

This game is fun to play.

#2 Age of Empires

Age of Empires is a real-time strategy game developed by Ensemble Games.

This game is based on historical events and your choices mould the way for your civilization to grow. The game has an impressive range of buildings, troops to train and fights to win and conquer the lands of \enemy kingdoms.

All in all, this game offers a fabulous gaming experience and you should play it if you are willing to try some strategic games.

#1 Max Payne

Max Payne makes the top of our list as it is a fabulous game to play.

This game is a third-person shooter that features a hitman like play-style to eliminate all those you stand in your way.

It features a slow-time bullet recoil style as well to make the game more interesting to play. The storyline is very touching and the in-game dialogues make you feel like you are in that moment relishing your time as a gangster.

