Epic Games next Mystery Free Games Leaked

Epic games is serving the PC gaming community in the best way possible. They are providing world-class premium games at the price of none. Epic Games started this Mystery Super Vault of free games from 14th of May when they released Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) as a free game in the Epic Games Store.

This is how Epic Games describes the event on their store:

THE EPIC VAULT OPENS EVERY THURSDAY AT 11 AM EASTERN

The Epic Vault opens to an awesome FREE game every Thursday during MEGA Sale 2020. Yours to keep forever!

Gamers from all over the world went berserk over the news and the Epic Games Server crashed as they did not anticipate so many people coming and downloading the game.

GTA V is one of the greatest games to be ever made in the history of video games. Having it for free is like a dream-come-true moment for all gamers.

🚘🚨 THE VAULT HAS BEEN OPENED 🚨🚘



We're kicking off the #EpicMegaSale this year with something big: @RockstarGames' best-selling, award-winning Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition is FREE on the Epic Games Store until May 21! https://t.co/Fx1ObWkJkm pic.twitter.com/xItT5rCVqN — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 15, 2020

After that, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI was revealed as a free game and it is a great game as well. Therefore, Epic Games are fond of releasing big titles in their next releases next week as well.

What are the next two free games on the anvil by Epic Games?

According to a leak, that was made by a Redditor, the next big titles are expected to be Borderlands The Handsome Collection (May 28) and Ark Survival Evolved (June 4).

This is a piece of great news for gamers as Borderlands The Handsome Collection is a fabulous game. The whole Borderlands franchise just got their third installment in the Epic Games store currently, thus it is interesting to see a game of such quality going out for free.

Also, Ark Survival Evolved is a great casual game which is full of dinosaurs and seems pretty strong to be in line for the last game of the Mega Vault Sale of free games in the Epic Games Store.