5 best games for fans of the Saints Row series

Saints Row is one of the most underrated series in all of gaming. As it offered a modern take on the open-world crime genre, people were quick to write off the earlier titles in the franchise as GTA knock-offs.

However, the series has a unique flavor of its own, seamlessly blending role-playing elements with an engaging narrative full of self-referential humor and pop-culture references.

The franchise received a soft reboot in 2022 with an installment titled Saints Row. With the series coming to the latest generation of consoles, it is bound to attract newer fans.

Here are five other games that will provide players with an experience similar to the Saints Row franchise and allow them to explore the genre in more depth.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Sleeping Dogs, Yakuza 0, and 3 other open-world games that resemble the world and the vibe of the Saints Row series

1) Grand Theft Auto V

This is probably the most obvious entry in this list. The GTA franchise is iconic in the world of gaming and has inspired several spinoffs and imitations. As mentioned earlier, the earlier iterations of Saints Row were labeled as GTA clones but have developed their own identity over the years, attracting a large and loyal player base.

GTA V is the most ambitious and expansive game in the series. It is one of the most popular games of all time and has been released on three different generations of consoles.

GTA V has a vast open world full of side quests, interactive environments, NPCs, and fun activities. It also boasts an entertaining narrative that allows players to play as three different characters.

All these features make GTA V a timeless classic with endless replay value.

2) Sleeping Dogs

Similar to the Saints Row series, Sleeping Dogs is an underrated classic that often gets overlooked as a GTA imitation. However, the game has so much more to offer.

Sleeping Dogs is set in an open-world depiction of modern-day Hong Kong. Players assume the role of Wei Shen, an undercover cop who is tasked with infiltrating the Triads and subduing their criminal activities.

What sets this game apart from its peers is its emphasis on melee combat. Its mechanics provide an authentic martial arts experience, with players taking on multiple foes at once and beating them down in classic kung-fu style.

3) Watch Dogs 2

Watch Dogs was Ubisoft's ambitious venture into the open-world urban-crime genre. Despite the game being a commercial success, it was criticized for its lack of refinement as well as graphical downgrades when comparing the trailer footage with the actual released product.

However, with Watch Dogs 2, Ubisoft fixed most of these issues to provide a more polished experience.

The primary appeal of the Watch Dogs games lies in the hacking mechanics. Players can utilize a wide arsenal of hacking tech to control various electronic devices and use them to take down criminal organizations.

Fans of the Saints Row series will feel right at home with Watch Dogs 2 and its open-world, urban setting and simplistic yet refined combat mechanics.

4) Yakuza 0

The Saints Row franchise is known for its over-the-top action, humor, and entertaining gameplay, and players can find more of the same with Yakuza. The franchise has been delivering enjoyable gaming experiences since the PlayStation 2 days and continues to release excellent titles, with Yakuza 0 being the pinnacle of the series.

Set in the fictional open world of Kamurocho, the game takes place 17 years before the events of the first entry in the series. Players control Kazuma Kiryu, the iconic protagonist from multiple Yakuza games, as he engages in a war of factions against Goro Majima.

The overall vibe and setting of the game are similar to that of Saints Row, with rival gangs battling to assert dominance over the large open world. Players can deviate from the main storyline to indulge in side quests and fun activities such as karaoke, making it a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

5) Just Cause 3

Just Cause 3 is a game that can definitely rival the Saints Row games when it comes to carnage.

The Just Cause series is known for its sandbox-style open world, which players can traverse using their grappling hooks and paragliders. Players can also wreak havoc in the world with a wide array of weaponry.

Just Cause 3 follows the experiences of Rico Rodriguez, a man on a mission to end the dictatorship on a Mediterranean island, which serves as the map for the game. This setting is perfect for players to explore and have fun creating trouble and challenging the authorities in a violent manner.

