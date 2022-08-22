5 best games for fans of The Witcher series

The Witcher series has delivered fans with some of the best games in the action RPG genre over the years. With its extensive lore, vast open worlds, and a comprehensive gallery of beasts and rogues, the world of The Witcher offers one of the most immersive and engaging experiences in all of gaming.

The Witcher trilogy is based on a series of fantasy novels and short stories by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, a mutated mercenary who kills monsters for a living.

The last game in the CD Projekt Red-developed series came out in 2015 and is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time. With no future titles in development, here are some similar games that fans can play to get their Witcher fix.

These games offer an adventure that replicates the immersive mystic experience of The Witcher series

1) God of War (2018)

Released in 2018 by Santa Monica studios, this game is a soft reboot of the God of War franchise and takes the game to the realm of Norse mythology. It was critically and commercially successful and won the Game of the Year award in 2018.

Fans of The Witcher will feel right at home with God of War as Kratos and Geralt are similar in many ways. Both are silent and serious yet capable of tremendous violence. Their journey is similar, too, as they're tasked with taking care of a younger prodigy.

Both games have similar character progression and upgrade mechanics, with players leveling up the protagonist with different magical equipment and accessories. The dodge, parry, and roll emphasis of the combat system in God of War are also reminiscent of The Witcher games.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Model: Paid

2) Elden Ring

FromSoftware is a legendary name in the action RPG genre. The studio has released some incredibly successful games over the years that have amassed a cult-like fanbase. The blueprint they've developed and perfected over the years with games like the Souls series and Bloodborne is implemented perfectly in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring is undoubtedly one of the best releases of 2022. The vast open world, nuanced combat mechanics, and expertly designed characters provide players with the ultimate RPG experience.

The game feels similar to The Witcher in its tone and setting. Traversing the open world on horseback and hunting down terrible creatures is a common theme in both games. The combat mechanics are similar, too, with dodge-parry melee attacks and the utilization of magical elements.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows

Model: Paid

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Released in 2018 by Rockstar Games, Read Dead Redemption 2 is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time. Through this game, Rockstar delivered the ultimate storytelling experience in gaming, with complex character arcs, cohesive plotlines, and a beautiful soundtrack.

The overall settings of Red Dead Redemption 2 and The Witcher differ wildly. One is a realistic depiction of the Wild West, whereas the other is set in a fictional world full of magic and monsters. However, the core experience is still remarkably similar.

Both games are plot-centric, with players exploring the vast open world on horseback, completing side quests, and interacting with NPCs. The protagonists in both games are rough around the edges in their demeanor yet highly endearing. Both games provide players with extremely engaging open-world role-playing experiences.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Stadia

Model: Paid

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Skyrim is the fifth installment in The Elder Scrolls series and is regarded as one of the best RPGs of all time. Along with the Fallout series, this is Bethesda's crown jewel and still has a massive active player base to this day.

The worlds of Skyrim and The Witcher seem incredibly similar. Skyrim set the blueprint for open worlds and NPC interactions which are closely adhered to in The Witcher series.

Despite the protagonist being customizable and totally dependent on the player, unlike Geralt, the overall experience is similar, with magical spells, side quests, and an open world full of fantastic mythical creatures to slay.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Model: Paid

5) Monster Hunter: World

Released in 2018, Monster Hunter: World brings the classic series to the newer generation of consoles. It does justice to the Monster Hunter name and utilizes the computational abilities of modern consoles to deliver the most immersive and expansive experience in the series to this day.

For fans of The Witcher franchise who enjoy the monster hunting aspect of being a Witcher, this is the perfect game to emulate that experience. As the title suggests, Monster Hunter: World encapsulates all the elements of being a professional mercenary hunting down monsters in a vast open world.

Players can use a wide arsenal of weaponry and do research on their potential targets before employing the tactics necessary to defeat these creatures, similar to The Witcher.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

