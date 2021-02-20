COD Mobile is undoubtedly a great mobile game and has a huge player base to prove it. Late to the ever-evolving mobile gaming scene, Activision’s title ticked quite a few boxes. This put the game right on par with older titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

Although COD Mobile is a popular game, it requires a sizable amount of storage. Not all players have devices with great storage.

Note: These are the opinions of the writer

Also Read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 400 MB in 2021

5 best games like COD Mobile under 200MB

ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Pinterest

ScarFall has amazing graphics and realistic visuals similar to COD Mobile. The game is engaging and satisfying to play because of streamlined controls and mechanics.

It offers three respawns for players in battle royale mode, making the game a lot easier. It also features helicopters and trains to travel from one place to another.

Advertisement

Modern Ops - Action Shooter

Image via APKPure.com

Developed by Edkon Games, Modern Ops provides a good FPS experience to mobile players. The game offers about 30 different weapons, the option to create and join clans, and play with or against their friends.

The weapon loadouts and styling seem very similar to the computer game Counterstrike Global Offensive.

Modern Combat 5

Image via apk pure

Developed by reputed company Gameloft, Modern Combat 5 is possibly the closest to COD Mobile in style. It features solo and multiplayer game modes.

Advertisement

The game has detailed control customization options that players can use to make the gameplay comfortable and suit their playing style. Modern Combat 5 offers great graphics and visuals for an immersive experience.

FRAG Pro Shooter

Image via Pocket Games

A hybrid of Fortnite and multiple FPS mobile games, FRAG Pro Shooter, has something unique for all players. It features over 80 characters, which players can choose in-game.

Players have options to switch between characters and control them in both first-person and third-person views. FRAG Pro Shooter has 1v1, 2v2, and the options to make teams.

Standoff 2

Image via Reddit

Standoff 2 looks and feels a lot like CS: GO with similar guns, knives, and skins. It also has some similarities to COD Mobile. It features game modes like Deathmatch, Defuse the bomb, and Arms race.

Standoff 2 does the basics right and comes in a small package. The game also offers crosshair and HUD customization if players are into it.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile vs. COD Mobile: 5 major differences to know before downloading the battle royale games