Call of Duty: Mobile and Garena Free Fire-New Beginning are two of the best mobile games that players can enjoy. Both have different game modes, including the battle royale mode.

But COD Mobile and Free Fire take up a considerable amount of storage space on the device. Players strained for storage can play the following games under 100 MB.

5 best games like COD Mobile and Free Fire under 100 MB

These are five of the best games like COD Mobile and Free Fire under 100 MB:

1. Modern Combat Versus

Image via Steam

This title is a popular FPS shooter game where players enjoy exciting matches with their friends online. Players can enjoy 4 vs. 4 multiplayer deathmatches like in Free Fire and COD Mobile.

This title offers over six distinct maps where players can indulge in action. It also features over 17 specialized agents with unique abilities and dressed in the title's skins.

Size: 42 MB

Download it from here.

2. N.O.V.A Legacy

Image via Gameloft

This game can be played offline as well. This can be done by opting for the action-induced story mode.

Players enjoy Team Deathmatches online like in COD Mobile and Free Fire. With a futuristic sci-fi backdrop, this title offers unique characters with special abilities.

Size: 47 MB

Download it from here.

3. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via Android Gamer (YouTube)

Like Free Fire and COD Mobile, this title revolves around shooting and surviving. Players can complete 124 shooter tasks and enjoy six special game types offered by the title.

There are over 50 types of weapons that players can use. One must also defend themselves from the bullets fired by their foes.

Size: 62 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale 3D - Warrior63

Image via perezzdb channel (YouTube)

This battle-royale title will surely remind players of the matches in COD Mobile and Free Fire. One match in this title lasts for around 15 minutes.

Players will have to scour the battlefield for weapons and supplies to defend themselves from enemies. The game offers a map covering all kinds of terrains like mountains, sea, etc., and covers 4 km * 4 km.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

5. Infinity Black Ops

Image via ShaniYT (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this game revolves around counter-terrorism. Players have the primary objective of survival, for which they need to shoot the enemies.

This title also offers a good arsenal of weapons that will remind players of Free Fire's weapons. Players also get to customize the firing range of new weapons.

Size: 41 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

