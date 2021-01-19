Top 5 games like COD Mobile for low-end Android devices in 2021

COD Mobile is one of the most popular games. Activision’s title has pleased many mobile gamers since its launch and continues to grow its player base. However, COD Mobile does not run smoothly on low-end devices, and many mobile players who have a budget cannot play it.

This article will list down the five best alternatives to COD Mobile that run on low-end Android phones.

#1 - Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground

Pixel's Unknown Battle Ground has cartoon-like pixilated graphics that don't demand high-end hardware. It has many differences to COD Mobile but features the same battle royale game mode that Activision’s title has. Unknown Battle Ground offers 30+ weapons to choose from and has a fun-to-play approach with interesting visuals.

#2 - Modern Ops - Action Shooter

Modern Ops is developed by Edkon Games. The idea is to provide a simple online first-person shooter game to mobile players. It features over 30 weapons, where players can make and join clans, and play with or against friends. The graphics are simple. The game features an interesting similarity to CS: GO with its knife loadouts.

#3 - Standoff 2

Developed by AXLEBOLT LTD, Standoff 2 is a lot like CS: GO. It has similar guns, knives, and even skins. It is fun to play and does not require high-end devices to run.

There are six maps and three game modes: Deathmatch, Defuse the bomb, and Arms race. The game offers HUD and crosshair customization and looks like a promising overall package.

#4 - BLOCKPOST Mobile

BLOCKPOST Mobile looks like a crossbreed between Minecraft and CS: GO. It has pixilated blocky graphics but offers incredibly smooth gameplay, which are lag-free even on low-end devices.

The game offers different weapons and the ability to customize them with special attachments. It features three main game modes: Planting and defusing the bomb, team competition for the best result, and sniper duels with reaction training.

#5 - FRAG Pro Shooter

FRAG Pro Shooter looks like a mashup between Fortnite and many other popular FPS shooters. It has a unique approach to the FPS genre with different characters.

The game offers 1v1, 2v2 and the ability to form teams and compete too. FRAG Pro Shooter does not require a high-end device to run smoothly.

