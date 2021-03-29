Call of Duty: Mobile or COD Mobile is one of the best shooter titles in the mobile gaming world. The game has two primary modes: Multiplayer and Battle Royale mode.

If players like COD Mobile and seek a similar thrill from other titles, explore the games in the list below. Those who have not played Call of Duty games must try them before exploring the following games.

5 best games like COD Mobile for PCs in 2021

1. Counter Strike: Global Offensive

The title is a popular multiplayer, first-person shooter game with a global fanbase. CS: GO is appreciated for its action-packed matches and excellent graphics.

Like COD Mobile, this title also has a Battle Royale game mode (Danger Zone). Counter-terrorism is the theme of this game.

The title provides appropriate weapons to players. But teamwork and coordination are two of the key factors that players must keep in mind to succeed in battle.

Download it from here.

2. Valorant

Valorant is a tactical, first-person shooter game that encourages teamplay. There are mainly four modes in this title: Standard, Spike Rush, Deathmatch, and Escalation.

The title's ambiance and character design might be different from COD Mobile, but players will eventually warm up to this game, given the other similarities. The game is free-to-play, and it is arguably one of its best aspects.

Players can pick an Agent from the pool of unique Agents offered by the game. Each Agent belongs to a different class and has their own skill-set.

Download it from here.

3. Battlefield V

The Battlefield series and the Call of Duty games have always been close competitors. Hence, players of one should definitely explore the other title. The game has great graphics, which makes the gaming experience even better.

Battlefield V has a good collection of guns and ammunition that players can use. Like COD Mobile, players can alter the looks of their character using skins and accessories.

Players can buy a variety of skins to customize the appearance of vehicles, weapons, and soldiers.

Apart from PCs running Windows, players can also enjoy the game on the PS4 and Xbox One.

Download it from here.

4. PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, popularly known as PUBG, is an immensely famous Battle Royale game. The game is appreciated for its realistic graphics and easy controls.

Like the Battle Royale matches of COD Mobile, 100 players land on a hostile island and fight to be the last person standing. The match lasts for about 25 minutes.

Players need to pick up weapons and supplies as soon as they land to equip themselves to face their enemies. There are vehicles strewn around the map that players can use to travel.

Download it from here.

5. DayZ

Like COD Mobile, this game also revolves around shooting enemies for ultimate survival. However, the gameplay of the title is more like Rust.

The game offers its players a huge open-world, where there will be threats lurking around every corner. Players will have to hunt, craft, build, and manage their resources to survive.

60 players will strive to live using any means possible. Beyond the threats to survival from other players, the game's environmental threats keep players on edge.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

