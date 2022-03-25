5 best games like Elden Ring on PS5

Since its debut on February 25, 2022, Elden Ring has become one of the most famous games. Of course, due to its open-world setting, many individuals began engaging themselves for the first time in this Souls-like game and truly loved it.

Elden Ring is a fantastic game because it combines an open-world setting with the challenging gameplay that FromSoftware has become known for. So, if players are looking for games that are either open-world or just as challenging as Elden Ring, there are plenty of options they can enjoy on PlayStation 5.

Here are the 5 best games similar to Elden Ring on PS5

5) Nioh 2

Nioh 2 is another great sequel to its predecessor. Unlike Elden Ring, Nioh 2 uses a sequence of discrete levels with interlinked portions rather than an open world. Players in Nioh 2 have greater motivation to experiment with fighting than in Elden Ring since they don't need to boost weapons to make them effective, instead, they will continuously find new ones and can test them out for a change of pace.

Nioh 2 is an action role-playing game, similar to its predecessor. Players can build their own yokai spirit persona to play as. They are given a variety of weapons, such as odachi and kusarigama, and as they go through the game, they gain new skills and unique powers. The Nioh Collection, which contains remastered versions of both Nioh games, is available for PS5 users.

4) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, is perhaps the best open-world game ever. It's so popular that it's been re-released several times and can be found on practically every gaming platform. And because of its ability to bring in a new age of open-world games, it's considered one of the greatest in the category.

Players have the option of furthering their character's development. At the start of the game, players choose their gender and one of the numerous races, including humans, orcs, elves, anthropomorphic cats and lizard-like animals before personalizing the look of their chosen character.

Players gain their character's talents, which are numerical representations of their aptitude in specific areas, during the course of the game.

Skyrim is similar to Elden Ring in terms of a large open environment that allows players to explore a variety of secret dungeons as well as huge open plains filled with various monsters and animals. While it may resemble Elden Ring, it is also a rather simple game when compared to any FromSoftware title.

3) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fall Order is a canon Star Wars game set in the years following the Jedi Order's demise, when Darth Vader's inquisitors were on the lookout for Jedi hiding across the galaxy.

Cal Kestis, a former Jedi Padawan, is compelled to become a Jedi in order to foil the Empire's ambitions to uncover all of the galaxy's Force-sensitive individuals.

Cal Kestis is the protagonist, and players have access to a lightsaber and the Force, which they may employ in battle and puzzle settings. Cal gains powers at several stages during the game, each of which grants him access to previously inaccessible regions. Players can enhance these abilities through a talent tree.

2) Ghost Of Tsushima

Because of how incredibly wonderful it is, Ghost Of Tsushima is the finest PlayStation game ever made. Since there are no magical components in the game, it features an incredible fighting system that is based on realism.

Furthermore, it allows players to overcome their opponents by utilizing a variety of fighting strategies, such as a straight-up sword battle, sniping the enemies with a bow, or picking them out one by one using sneaky tactics.

The enormous open-world landscape, based on the real-world island of Tsushima, is what makes Ghost Of Tsushima comparable to Elden Ring. Players control Jin, a warrior on a one-man mission to battle the island's Mongol invaders. They are obliged to utilize whatever strategy in their arsenal to fight these invading forces.

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the most popular open-world games. It's the third installment in the popular Witcher game series, which was based on Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels. Players will also like that this game is as open as it gets, with a variety of side tasks to try to finish.

One of the things that makes The Witcher 3 so enjoyable is that the entire environment is open and provides a diverse range of activities. It's similar to Elden Ring in that it features several sorts of creatures to fight.

However, it is a far simpler game than any other FromSoftware title, which will appeal to those who are put off by Elden Ring's toughness.

