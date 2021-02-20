Free Fire is a battle-royale title which is enjoyed by many players around the world. The game comes up with updates from time to time, and the recent one has brought some new features that players like.

Free Fire can be enjoyed on Android as well as iOS devices. If players are looking for more iOS games like Free Fire, they can check the list given below.

5 best games like Free Fire for iOS devices in 2021

These are five of the best games like Free Fire for iOS devices:

1. ScarFall - Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This battle-royale game can be enjoyed with or without an internet connection. ScarFall – Royale Combat is appreciated for its good graphics and easy gameplay.

The title has a cool feature where players can respawn up to three times, thereby increasing their chances of winning. Players can customize their characters with various skins, like they did in Free Fire.

Download it from here.

2. Rocket Royale: PvP Survival

Image via Amazon.in

This title is a battle-royale game with a fun twist. Players will have to build a rocket using the materials they gather and then escape the island filled with hostile enemies.

Players can collect weapons from the battlefield to defeat their enemies, like they did in Free Fire. The exiting gameplay and easy controls make it a popular choice.

Download it from here.

3. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

The cute characters in this title will surely feel like the mini versions of the Free Fire characters. 32 players in total can play a battle-royale match which lasts for about 5 minutes.

Battlelands Royale offers 12 weapons in total, and 9 of them can be picked up from various areas in the map. These weapons include RPGs, Assault rifles, SMGs, and more.

Download it from here.

4. Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Image via MobileGamesDaily (YouTube)

Players who are into pixelated graphics and Minecraft-inspired characters will like this game. Free Fire players might find the game too easy for their taste, but can try it out for fun.

This 3D block survival game offers players various skins that players can buy and use to modify their characters. Players can also connect with their friends and take part in PvP matches.

Download it from here.

5. Warrior63 – Battle Royale 3D

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

In this title, the battle-royale matches are quite like the ones offered by Free Fire. Players have the ultimate goal of being the last person standing.

The battle-royale matches are not very long and last approximately 15 minutes. Players can use various vehicles to travel from one place to another in what is a 4x4 km map.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

