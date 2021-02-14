Free Fire is a famous battle-royale game that has a bright and colorful ambiance that players enjoy. The game also has a collection of unique characters with special abilities.

Free Fire takes up significant storage space. If players do not have enough storage space to spare for Free Fire, they can opt for similar games. This list highlights the five best games like Free Fire.

5 best games like Free Fire under 300 MB in 2021

1. Modern Fire: Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via GamestarTV (YouTube)

Players can enjoy the world of cyberpunk with cool weapons like laser katanas and pixel guns in this title. The cartoonish characters of this game will remind players of Free Fire.

Apart from the battle-royale mode, there are other modes that players can enjoy in Modern Fire. Beginners will feel comfortable playing this game as it has uncomplicated controls and has auto shooting.

Size: 230 MB

Download it from here.

2. Blood Rivals – Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via AnonymousYT (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, this game has good graphics and immersive audio, which accentuates the battle-royale experience. The game has a good collection of weapons that players can use.

In a battle-royale match, players will have to stock up on weapons and supplies as soon as they land. There are enough vehicles around the map that the players can use to reach the safe zone quickly.

Size: 192 MB

Download it from here.

3. Play Fire Royale – Free Online Shooting Games

Image via Expert Android Games (YouTube)

The cartoonish characters and the colorful ambiance of this title will give players Free Fire vibes. The title offers players several modes, along with the battle royale mode.

Players can enjoy the zombie mode, where their primary duty will be to kill the bloodthirsty zombies. Two other gamers can help the players in their quest of defeating zombies.

Size: 146 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

Players will not take long to guess Free Fire and Fortnite inspire that title. The game features adorable cartoonish characters, which bring humor to the seriousness of the battle royale matches.

The length of a battle-royale match is approximately five minutes. Players can connect with their friends online and enjoy the match where there can be 32 players.

Size: 111 MB

Download it from here.

5. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

The bright ambiance of this game will surely remind players of Free Fire. Players need to defeat their enemies as well as keep an eye out for the shrinking safe zone.

Players can also buy cool skins to look at to dress up their characters. The title offers its players over 30 different types of weapons and comes with the auto shooting feature.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

