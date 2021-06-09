5 best games like Free Fire to play on PC using emulators

With over 500 million downloads, Free Fire is at the top of the list of survival shooter games. In May 2020, Free Fire had around 80 million active users, and in the latter half of 2020, it had over 100 million active users.

Free Fire's burgeoning popularity is also due to easy controls, great graphics, and quick battle royale sessions. The same simple controls can be enjoyed on a bigger PC screen using an emulator.

With emulators, several other games like Free Fire can be played on PC.

Are there more games like Free Fire to play on PC using an emulator?

1) COD Mobile

(Image via Call Of Duty, YouTube)

COD Mobile is one of the best survival shooter games in the category. Players can go solo in Battle Royale or bring their squad in on the action as well.

With iconic locations from Modern Warfare, Black Ops and the original COD, the game is sure to be a treat for COD fans.

Download it here.

2) Badlanders Online

Image via Uptodown, YouTube

Badlanders is slowly gaining popularity in the survival shooter category. Badlanders features pretty much everything players can ask for in a PvP game - top-notch graphics, cool weapons, and a decent story.

25 players enter the battleground to loot, shoot, and kill. Players have to collect weapons and survive the round.

Download it here.

3) Shadowgun Legends

Image via MADFINGER Games, YouTube

Can't get enough of aliens? With Shadowgun Legends, players can battle aliens with over 700 futuristic guns. The game has endless customization options with more than 1000 armored outfits.

Along with PvP and multiplayer options, Shadowgun Legends also has a gripping story that sprawls over three planets.

Download it here.

4) Modern Strike Online: Free PvP FPS shooting game

Image via Azur Interactive Games

Modern Strike Online has stunning PC-style graphics, over 50 weapons, and 14 different locations for PvP battles.

The FPS game can be played in five modes, including Deathmatch, TDM, Plant a Bomb Battle, and more.

Download it here.

5) Blood Rivals: Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Image via GameScott, YouTube

Blood Rivals' goal is simple - shoot, survive, and be the last player standing. The weapon collection is impressive, with shotguns, snipers, assault rifles, and more, on offer.

The gameplay is similar to Free Fire. The challenges get harder and faster as players level up. The graphics are amazing for a 192 MB game.

Download it here.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

