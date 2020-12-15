5 best games like League of Legends: Wild Rift for Android devices

League of Legends: Wild Rift is the mobile version of the highly popular team-based MOBA game, League of Legends.

Like most MOBA games, Wild Rift players will have to control a character with super-powers and take part in battles.

Players who want to play other games like League of Legends: Wild Rift can try the following Android games that are of a similar nature.

5 best games that are similar to League of Legends: Wild Rift for Android devices

1. Clash of Warpath: Wild Rift – Hero LoL Mobile

Clash of Warpath: Wild Rift – Hero LoL Mobile (Image via Google Play)

Like in League of Legends: Wild Rift, players will have to make use of strategy to win battles in Clash of Warpath: Wild Rift.

The game has over 50 superheroes that players can pick from. Players can also build their own bases and use these superheroes for protection.



2. Legends of Runeterra

Legends of Runeterra (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Legends of Runeterra is a card game that is inspired by the world of League of Legends. Players have the option to select from 24 champion cards, each of which has its own unique abilities.

This game is free to play and has a great rating of 4.5 stars on Google Play Store.



3. Legend of Ace

Legend of Ace (Image via Uptodown, YouTube)

Legend of Ace now follows a card-based system which is considered to be a major improvement from the item system that used to be followed. Players can now use better strategies to win a match in Legend of Ace.

Like League of Legends: Wild Rift, the matches in this game are fast-paced. There are five main roles in the game: Tank, Healer, Shooter, Mage, and Ganker. Players can choose to be any one of them.



4. Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game

Teamfight Tactics: League of Legends Strategy Game (Image via RyoXIII Gaming, YouTube)

Like League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics also has a good collection of champions that can be used in battles. This game has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google Play Store.

Players can buy new looks from the store or access them by playing the game regularly. One of the best aspects of this game is that it comes with cross-platform support.



5. Onmyoji Arena

Onmyoji Arena (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Onmyoji Arena is a MOBA game like League of Legends: Wild Rift. The delicate Japanese setting adds to the graphics of the game and makes it more visually appealing.

Players will have to focus more on strategy than their fighting ability, if they want to win matches in Onmyoji Arena.



