PUBG Mobile is one of the best battle royale games on the mobile platform. However, it has high device requirements and cannot run on low-end mobiles.

Fortunately for players with such devices, here are a few games like PUBG Mobile that only need 1 GB RAM to run.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile for 1 GB RAM Android devices in 2021

#5 Battle Royale – FPS Shooter

Battle Royale – FPS Shooter (Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays, YouTube)

As the name indicates, Battle Royale – FPS Shooter has traditional battle royale features, with players required to fight for survival on an island.

Players need to loot for weapons and supplies as soon as they land on the battleground.

Download the game from here.

#4 Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 (Image via perezzdb channel, YouTube)

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63 has a good collection of weapons which includes submachine guns, snipers, grenades and more. The new weapon control system in the game ensures smooth shooting in a match.

Like PUBG Mobile, there are many vehicles strewn around the battlefield that players can use to travel around the map.

Download the game from here.

#3 Free survival – fire battlegrounds

Free survival – fire battlegrounds (Image via Nice Gamer, YouTube)

Free survival – fire battlegrounds can be played without an internet connection. Players can opt for the story mode when playing the game offline.

The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Download the game from here.

#2 Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS (Image via MobileGamesDaily)

Minecraft lovers will surely like Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS as it features block characters. Like PUBG Mobile, the game has various PVP matches that players can take part in.

Players will have to search the grounds thoroughly as guns will appear randomly in a match.

Download the game from here.

#1 Royale Battle Survivor

Royale Battle Survivor (Image via Android Games, YouTube)

Like in PUBG Mobile, Royale Battle Survivor players have to eliminate all their opponents to become the last person standing on the battleground.

The game takes up less storage space and can run smoothly on low-end Android devices.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

