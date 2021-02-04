PUBG Mobile is a popular battle-royale game enjoyed by many players all over the world. The battle-royale matches are exciting matches that require shooting skills and strategy to win.

The file size of PUBG Mobile is 610 MB, so many players who do not have sufficient storage space in their mobile devices are left out. Such players can check the list below as all the games are under 100 MB.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB in 2021

1. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via perezzdb channel (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, players land on a hostile land and fight to be the last person standing in this battle-royale title. The matches are short and last for around 15 minutes.

The map covers terrains like mountains, sea, etc., and has 4 km * 4 km. Players can pick up weapons from shelters, strewn around the map, to defend themselves.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

2. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

The shrinking safe zone and the fight for survival in the battle-royale matches of this title might remind players of PUBG Mobile’s gameplay.

Battle Royale: FPS Shooter has a good collection of over 30 types of weapons. The game might not be as realistic, but players will have a good time playing it.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

3. Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Image via HGames-ArtWorks (YouTube)

It’s easy to say that this title has taken inspiration from both Minecraft and battle-royale games. Like PUBG Mobile, this game gives players the chance to switch between first-person and third-person modes.

This game has a good range of weapons that players can pick up from the shelters and buildings like pixel guns and AKs. The major downside is that a match can have a maximum of 10 players only.

Size: 34 MB

Download it from here.

4. Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Android Games (YouTube)

The gameplay of this title and PUBG Mobile is similar. Players stock up on supplies and pick up powerful weapons from the buildings for defending themselves against foes.

The game offers players various vehicles that they can use to travel around the map. Players might also get Red Dead Redemption vibes as they can also ride a horse to escape enemies.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

5. Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via Android Gamer (YouTube)

PUBG Mobile players will like this title as it revolves around shooting and surviving. There are 6 special game types they can enjoy and a total of 124 exciting shooter tasks.

The game has a good arsenal of over 50 types of weapons that players can use. Players need to use strategy so that they can easily dodge bullets fired by enemies.

Size: 62 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

