In many countries, the global version of PUBG Mobile is banned. Many players from these regions opted for the PUBG Mobile KR version. Sadly, it was recently announced that PUBG Mobile KR would become inaccessible to people outside Korea and Japan.

With this new development, PUBG Mobile KR players are in search of good alternatives. This article recommends a few games like PUBG Mobile for low-end Android devices.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile KR for low-end Android devices (2021)

1. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Battle Royale matches in this title will surely give off PUBG Mobile KR vibes. The title's unique feature allows players to respawn up to three times, thereby increasing their shot at survival.

Players can pick up guns along with scopes for shooting their enemies on the battlefield. They can use two primary weapons and one secondary weapon.

Download it from here.

2. Offline Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

The title is a Battle Royale game with a futuristic backdrop. Like PUBG Mobile KR, this game has a wide range of skins that players can use to change their characters' appearance.

The game has a good collection of weapons as well. The game also offers other modes, apart from Battle Royale matches.

Download it from here.

3. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile KR, this game offers realistic weapons which can be used to shoot enemies. Free survival: fire battlegrounds has good graphics and easy controls.

The game takes up less storage space and can also be enjoyed without an internet connection. Players can opt for story mode to play offline.

Download it from here.

4. Polar Survival

Image via Arlex / Videojuegos Android (YouTube)

Survival and shooting are the two major themes in this title. Even if the game requires improvement in certain areas, players with low device requirements will enjoy it.

This title offers exciting army survival modes. In this title, players can enjoy sniping their enemies, like they did in PUBG Mobile KR.

Download it from here.

5. Desert Battlegrounds

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

This tactical shooter game will remind players of the Miramar map in the PUBG Mobile KR version. The core theme of Desert Battlegrounds is ultimate survival.

Players need to pick up important supplies like bandages, energy drinks, etc. Players also need to get their hands on powerful weapons to trounce enemies.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

