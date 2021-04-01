"First PUBG Mobile global version, now KRJP version": Indian players disappointed as PUBG Mobile KR gets restricted for users

PUBG Mobile is a globally popular Battle Royale game with many regional variants based on geographical locations. The PUBG Mobile KRJP version is one such version of the global title.

Ever since the global version of PUBG Mobile was banned in India, players have relied on the PUBG Mobile KRJP version. This version is well-liked for its wide variety of skins and good reward mechanism.

Things were looking steady until the developers of PUBG Mobile KR recently announced that the game would not be accessible to players outside Korea and Japan.

It came as a major shock to those who were accessing the version from outside the region.

This has been especially true in India, where the government has suspended the game. Moreover, news about the reprisal of the game in the country has been extremely sluggish.

The following are the dates after which the game will be restricted to players outside of Korea and Japan:

1st May, 2021: Players cannot settle payments in KRJP build. There will also be network trouble for those trying to access the game.

30th June, 2021: Players cannot log into the accounts anymore.

Indian players disappointed as PUBG Mobile Kr gets restricted for users

This announcement saddens many players around the world because several people outside Korea and Japan would access this variant of the game.

Indian players are crushed because there is currently no other option to access the title from the region. The only consolation for them is the last two months they have left with the game.

Moreover, players have already spent a lot of money to acquire skins and accessories. All that investment will go to waste.

Indian PUBG Mobile players don't even have the option to transfer their accounts to the global version. Many players took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness about the announcement:

@PUBGMOBILE @EsportsPUBGM

This is not fair, and it hurts more than a breakup, as following of Pubg mobile global ban in india, KR is also getting ban from June 30.....this is why we should not show support on such games #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGモバイル — JustTamizhan (@Just_Tamizhan) March 31, 2021

So @PUBGMOBILE, if we're going to take away 30 day room cards (KR) from scrim organizers... What's the solution for us?

The current model is not sustainable - both cost-wise and spectator slot restrictions.



This is not how you support the organizers that support PUBGM esports. — ᎶᏒᎥᎷᎷᎥᏖᎩ | Meseeks Mobile GO (@Grimmity) April 1, 2021

I hope and in the future there will be a solution, maybe just block the region not available to foreign players to keep the account. * cries on his own in pubgm kr * — #whynot (@modosalvaje) April 1, 2021

Goodbye forever, 👋 for disabling pubg kr — MOHAMED (@Rasheed_M0HAMED) March 31, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN u are only loosing Ur fans and giving them disappointment

Ab to @GoI_MeitY ne approve bhi Kr Diya ab kya problem h.....

Aisi chlta rha to koi bhi nhi khelega....agr aa bhi gya to — VìShãl Kùmãr (@VishalG76260138) March 28, 2021

Please convert our kr ids into gl version then we will continue our id or we will never play pubg and stop from playing others friends..please SIR thing again about our work hard — King SULTAN (@KINGSULTAN5253) March 31, 2021

Why this is happening.we all are playing from many seasons in kr version.we all have many things,skins and other suits.we will never accept this announcement.if u want to do it please our ids into gl version then will accept.there we have worked hard and we have purchase things — King SULTAN (@KINGSULTAN5253) March 31, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE pls don’t ban pubg kr and pls try pubg india well come as soon pls 🥺🥺 — HARSHAAYAN (@harshaayan) March 31, 2021