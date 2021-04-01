"First PUBG Mobile global version, now KRJP version": Indian players disappointed as PUBG Mobile KR gets restricted for users

PUBG Mobile is a globally popular Battle Royale game with many regional variants based on geographical locations. The PUBG Mobile KRJP version is one such version of the global title.
Ever since the global version of PUBG Mobile was banned in India, players have relied on the PUBG Mobile KRJP version. This version is well-liked for its wide variety of skins and good reward mechanism.
Things were looking steady until the developers of PUBG Mobile KR recently announced that the game would not be accessible to players outside Korea and Japan.
It came as a major shock to those who were accessing the version from outside the region.
This has been especially true in India, where the government has suspended the game. Moreover, news about the reprisal of the game in the country has been extremely sluggish.
The following are the dates after which the game will be restricted to players outside of Korea and Japan:
1st May, 2021: Players cannot settle payments in KRJP build. There will also be network trouble for those trying to access the game.
30th June, 2021: Players cannot log into the accounts anymore.
Indian players disappointed as PUBG Mobile Kr gets restricted for users
This announcement saddens many players around the world because several people outside Korea and Japan would access this variant of the game.
Indian players are crushed because there is currently no other option to access the title from the region. The only consolation for them is the last two months they have left with the game.
Moreover, players have already spent a lot of money to acquire skins and accessories. All that investment will go to waste.
Indian PUBG Mobile players don't even have the option to transfer their accounts to the global version. Many players took to Twitter to express their anger and sadness about the announcement: