When will PUBG Mobile KR become unplayable in India?

PUBG Mobile has multiple region-specific versions such as PUBG Mobile VN and PUBG Mobile KR. These versions were made for players from specific countries.

PUBG Mobile KR, the Korean version of the popular battle royale game, is published by Krafton Inc. It has a wide variety of exclusive cosmetics as well as a unique in-game currency called Donkatsu Medal.

PUBG Mobile KR is one of the most popular alternative versions of PUBG Mobile. However, in a surprising move, its developers recently announced that the game will no longer function in India and other countries in the near future.

This article takes a look at the exact date when PUBG Mobile KR will become unplayable in India.

PUBG Mobile KR to become unplayable in India?

A post on PUBG Mobile KR's official social media handles reads:

“The KRJP build is a version of local service for users living in Korea or Japan. For those living in other countries or regions, your local version or global version is available.”

The post also revealed the limitations for users from outside Korea and Japan:

From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build accounts cannot settle the payment in KRJP build.

From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network troubles during play.

From 2021/06/30, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account cannot log in anymore.

(For users living in India, the three changes will be put into effect from 2021/06/30 altogether)

Considering the dates on all three changes, PUBG Mobile KR will be unplayable for Indian players from June 30.

