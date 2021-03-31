PUBG Mobile has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon as the title has put up incredible numbers and has achieved unprecedented milestones underlining its popularity.

The game features variants that have been developed to cater to users from a particular region.

PUBG Mobile Korea is one of the versions which Krafton publishes for users in Korea and Japan. However, this version is also popular among players worldwide due to the wide availability of cosmetic items and crates.

But in a shocking turn of events, PUBG Mobile Korea announced that they would be restricting the game’s functionality for users outside Korea and Japan. These changes will be implemented over the next few weeks.

PUBG Mobile Kr to be unplayable in India as users still wait for PUBG Mobile India's official release

The well-liked KR version is soon going to be unplayable in India. In a social media post, PUBG Mobile KR mentioned the following three changes that are going to take place:

1) From 2021/05/01, users outside of Korea or Japan who log in with a KRJP build account cannot settle the payment.

2) From 2021/05/01, users out of Korea or Japan who log in with KRJP build account might find network trouble during the play.

3) From 2021/06/30, users outside of Korea or Japan will not be able to log in to the KRJP build.

For users living in India, these changes will be put into effect from 2021/06/30.

Starting June 30, 2021, Indians won't be able to access the game's Korean version.

PUBG Mobile KR was among the most preferred alternatives amongst the players. Moreover, there hasn't been any announcement regarding the Indian version of the title, thereby continuing the long wait for the Indian users.

It has been over four months since the initial announcement of PUBG Mobile India via the game trailers. Since then, users have been following every development about the revival of the title.

Recently, the popular content creator, Luv Sharma, aka GodNixon, shared updates regarding PUBG Mobile's return. He mentioned that the Indian version of the title had received a green signal from the government.

