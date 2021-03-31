PUBG Lite officially discontinued for PC players, developers announce in blog post

PUBG Lite, the lighter version of the immensely famous battle royale game PUBG, has been been a source of respite to players who did not have a high-end gaming PC. The low system requirements of PUBG Lite gave more video gamers the opportunity to enjoy the title.

Sadly, a recent notice by the developers of PUBG Lite broke the hearts of thousands of fans around the world. Players can read the blog post by clicking this link.

PUBG Lite officially discontinued, announce developers in blog post

Image via APON STUDIO (YouTube)

The developers of PUBG Lite announced that the game will be discontinued from 29th April 2021. It was also mentioned in the notice that PUBG Lite’s official webpage, lite.pubg.com, will also be closed on 30th March 2021. The notice further stated that no new downloads will be available after that point.

PUBG Mobile Lite developers said,

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to close service after much deliberation, and the time has come for our journey to end.”

The only silver lining is that players can enjoy the exciting matches offered by PUBG Lite and spend in-game credits normally for one more month, till 5:00 (UTC) on 29th April 2021. After that, support for the game will no longer be available.

Even if the developers are shutting down the original website, the Facebook page of PUBG Lite will be open even after the service termination of the game. If players want more information regarding the termination, they can put forward their questions by heading over to this website.

The announcement came as a shock to many battle royale enthusiasts. The developers did not give a valid reason as to why the title was being discontinued. Ever since PUBG Lite became a 100% free game in November 2020, it attracted new players and broadened its player base massively. To say this decision came out of the blue and as a shock to players across the world, would only act as a massive understatement.