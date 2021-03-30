When it comes to battle royale games compatible with low-end devices, PUBG Mobile Lite tops the list. Apart from exciting battle royale matches, players can also enjoy other modes offered by the game.

PUBG Mobile Lite is appreciated for its good graphics and exciting gameplay.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 300 MB in 2021

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite with decent graphics

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This battle royale title is appreciated for its thrilling gameplay and easy controls. The game gives players the choice to customize the look of their character.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players can use powerful guns and scopes, which will allow players to shoot enemies with ease. Players can pick up two primary weapons and one secondary weapon while looting.

Download it from here.

#2 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Advertisement

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

This game has shooting and survival elements, much like PUBG Mobile Lite. The game is appreciated for its graphics and customizable controls.

Players can play this game even without an internet connection and enjoy the single-player campaigns offered by Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games.

Download it from here.

#3 - Battle Royale 3D: Warrior63

Image via GGOP Gaming (YouTube)

This title allows players to take part in exciting battle royale matches that last for about 15 minutes. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title is compatible with low-end devices.

The battle royale map of this title covers an area of 4*4 km. The game has quite a few vehicles that players can use to travel around the map.

Download it from here.

#4 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Advertisement

The realistic weapons offered by this battle royale game will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. This title can be downloaded for free and can also be enjoyed offline.

The gameplay of the title will make mobile gamers feel right at home. The buildings and shelters around the map also provide good loot, which helps the players in their quest to survive.

Download it from here.

#5 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the Battle Royale game mode of this title is surely worthy of a players’ time. Players can also enjoy single-player campaigns and over 20 missions offline.

There are other modes offered by the game like the army war mode, training modes, etc. The file size of the PvP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline games is only 91 MB.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer:

This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 3 GB RAM devices (2021)